Horoscope today, November 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 14 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A karmic cycle that favours relationships begins. A friend who used to be like family gets in touch.

Cosmic tip: Listen carefully when someone has a point to make.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Assistance is available even though it’s not asked for. This is a time of positive karma bringing rewards. Drink more water.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between profession and home life.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Clashes with a personality as strong as yours is an exercise in mental agility and intelligent repartee. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Continue to maintain clarity and a practical viewpoint.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A partnership of three is workable, but have everything written down in black and white.

Cosmic tip: Write in a journal or a diary often. This helps clarity of thoughts.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

News you are waiting for impatiently gets delayed, much to your chagrin. Don’t keep thinking about it. Get on with other work.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy freedom in a responsible manner.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Obsessively remembering the past keeps you from moving ahead in life. Make use of this positive karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Consciously detach from someone who is a drama queen/ king.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

You would rather avoid cross questioning someone and turn a blind eye to a worrying situation. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Consult a doctor instead of self- medicating.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A gradual balance in life manifests. The catalyst for change is an upheaval. Let it be if travel plans are not materializing.

Cosmic tip: Focus on strengths, not on shortcomings.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Persistence and patience is needed when dealing with someone younger. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Look for positive ways in which to bring a change to the work environment.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

For some reason, what’s meant to be good news brings on more stress. The less you say the better.

Cosmic tip: Change priorities as times flow into different karmic cycles.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Being supportive towards two people may further complicate an issue. Know the facts first before getting involved.

Cosmic tip: Nurture and pamper yourself in whatever manner that you love.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Meeting two friends for coffee is a good idea. An important relationship is still slightly shaky.

Cosmic tip: Change your exercise routine if that’s what you feel is needed.





CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal