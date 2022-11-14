Horoscope today, November 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 14 .
Aries
March 21 – April 20
A karmic cycle that favours relationships begins. A friend who used to be like family gets in touch.
Cosmic tip: Listen carefully when someone has a point to make.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Assistance is available even though it’s not asked for. This is a time of positive karma bringing rewards. Drink more water.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between profession and home life.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Clashes with a personality as strong as yours is an exercise in mental agility and intelligent repartee. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Continue to maintain clarity and a practical viewpoint.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
A partnership of three is workable, but have everything written down in black and white.
Cosmic tip: Write in a journal or a diary often. This helps clarity of thoughts.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
News you are waiting for impatiently gets delayed, much to your chagrin. Don’t keep thinking about it. Get on with other work.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy freedom in a responsible manner.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Obsessively remembering the past keeps you from moving ahead in life. Make use of this positive karmic cycle.
Cosmic tip: Consciously detach from someone who is a drama queen/ king.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
You would rather avoid cross questioning someone and turn a blind eye to a worrying situation. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Consult a doctor instead of self- medicating.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A gradual balance in life manifests. The catalyst for change is an upheaval. Let it be if travel plans are not materializing.
Cosmic tip: Focus on strengths, not on shortcomings.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Persistence and patience is needed when dealing with someone younger. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Look for positive ways in which to bring a change to the work environment.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
For some reason, what’s meant to be good news brings on more stress. The less you say the better.
Cosmic tip: Change priorities as times flow into different karmic cycles.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Being supportive towards two people may further complicate an issue. Know the facts first before getting involved.
Cosmic tip: Nurture and pamper yourself in whatever manner that you love.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Meeting two friends for coffee is a good idea. An important relationship is still slightly shaky.
Cosmic tip: Change your exercise routine if that’s what you feel is needed.