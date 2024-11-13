Breaking News
Horoscope today, November 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 14 November,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, November 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 14.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Karmic wheels spin into top gear, bringing great news. Life is overall good, with even a legality being favourable.
Cosmic tip: Incur positive karma to help resolve some ongoing issues.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A good business idea splits into two different ones;  what do you do now? Place both on hold. Keep energy levels high with nutritious food. 
Cosmic tip: Depend on personal strength to deal with life.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Steps taken to reach where you are right now won’t work again. Think about something different this time. Those in a triangular relationship are distressed.
Cosmic tip: Continue tapping into unshakeable faith.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
The boss can be very sharp, but gives praise and acknowledgment where it’s due. 
Cosmic tip: Maintain this enhanced spiritual level that also helps make sense of lessons learned in the past.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
The thought of travelling draws in tension and anxiety. Trust intuition, waiting for the right time to broach a subject.
Cosmic tip: Say a prayer asking for protection and then have faith.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A legality is completed successfully. Getting rid of clutter from personal spaces should be an on-going  routine.
Cosmic tip: Take better care of health with a nutritious diet and a light exercise routine.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Work is hectic and you actually wonder how you’ll complete it all today. Keep walking on the spiritual path.
Cosmic tip: Share news sparingly and only that which is germane to the issue. Singles make a new friend soon.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Increased profits or cash flow makes this a karmic cycle of enhanced finances.
Cosmic tip: Welcome change, letting go of what’s not important any more, graciously making way for newer energy.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Experiencing a karmic and spiritual change can be alarming if not mentally ready for it. Students need to study in a focused manner.
Cosmic tip: Reach for the stars in this auspicious karmic cycle.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A discussion turns into an argument over money and expenses. Talk about it civilly to find a solution. 
Cosmic tip: Aim at guiding life to a space where there’s an exchange of love and forgiveness.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Listening to advice from an older woman helps make karmic choices that bring abundant benefits not only to relationships, but life in general.
Cosmic tip: Be positive even if taken aback at a development.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Carefully go through a new project first, understanding its strengths and weaknesses.
Cosmic tip: Be open to compromises to move up the spiritual and karmic path of self-awareness.

