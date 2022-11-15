Horoscope today, November 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 15.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Taking success for granted may be the wrong mind-set to cultivate.

Cosmic tip: Stay on the present path and direction in the present circumstances. All will work out satisfactorily.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A karmic cycle of getting your dues begins. A new business has potential. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Make time to enjoy yourself too. Happiness and laughter lifts energy levels.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Don’t worry about delayed communication. Be ready to leave for an unscheduled meeting immediately. Work at keeping the peace with someone older.

Cosmic tip: Reward yourself.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A karmic cycle of fame and recognition begins. Handle a new project with confidence. Don’t overindulge when out with friends for dinner.

Cosmic tip: Express yourself in different creative ways.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

An elder understands your point of view regarding inheritance. Just pursue the issue gently yet firmly.

Cosmic tip: Be assertive yet peaceful when stating your point of view. It gets accepted.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Step back from confrontations, learning to be mindful of how you speak to others. Let go of anger.

Cosmic tip: Heal, attract or balance a relationship by being at peace within yourself.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being too focused on what you won’t agree to, keeps other options blurred or hidden. Keep an open mind.

Cosmic tip: Follow the path decided on for a happy outcome.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Various plans about what to do while on holiday have been made. Have a great time!

Cosmic tip: Keep your heart open to love. This helps attract the right soul mate.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Meeting a friend after ages makes it a nostalgic time.

Cosmic tip: Be aware and grateful for how your needs are taken care of by a loving God/the universe.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Your partner in a new relationship is too aggressive, making you re-think this. Consider it rationally.

Cosmic tip: Spend time near a water body to feel peaceful and rejuvenated.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A time of change and considering other ideas about business is revealed. A legality turns in your favour.

Cosmic tip: Be open to receiving assistance even if it’s unasked for.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A conversation begins pleasantly enough, but suddenly veers into an argument. Nurture this relationship carefully.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between spirituality and materialism to glean best of both worlds.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal