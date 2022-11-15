×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: Toddler dies in Mumbai; 126 children infected with disease so far this year
Mumbai: Fire in footwear showroom basement in Chembur; no injuries reported
Amazon plans to lay off around 10,000 employees this week: Report
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today November 15 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, November 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 15 November,2022 08:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, November 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 15.


Aries   Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Taking success for granted may be the wrong mind-set to cultivate. 
Cosmic tip: Stay on the present path and direction in the present circumstances. All will work out satisfactorily.



 


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A karmic cycle of getting your dues begins. A new business has potential. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Make time to enjoy yourself too. Happiness and laughter lifts energy levels.

 

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Don’t worry about delayed communication. Be ready to leave for an unscheduled meeting immediately. Work at keeping the peace with someone older.
Cosmic tip: Reward yourself.

 

VirgoVirgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A karmic cycle of fame and recognition begins. Handle a new project with confidence. Don’t overindulge when out with friends for dinner.
Cosmic tip: Express yourself in different creative ways.

 

CancerCancer 
June 22 – July 23
An elder understands your point of view regarding inheritance. Just pursue the issue gently yet firmly.
Cosmic tip: Be assertive yet peaceful when stating your point of view. It gets accepted.

 

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Step back from confrontations, learning to be mindful of how you speak to others. Let go of anger.
Cosmic tip: Heal, attract or balance a relationship by being at peace within yourself.

 

Libra Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Being too focused on what you won’t agree to, keeps other options blurred or hidden. Keep an open mind. 
Cosmic tip: Follow the path decided on for a happy outcome.

 

Scorpio Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Various plans about what to do while on holiday have been made. Have a great time!
Cosmic tip: Keep your heart open to love. This helps attract the right soul mate.

 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Meeting a friend after ages makes it a nostalgic time.
Cosmic tip: Be aware and grateful for how your needs are taken care of by a loving God/the universe.

 

Capricorn Capricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Your partner in a new relationship is too aggressive, making you re-think this. Consider it rationally.
Cosmic tip: Spend time near a water body to feel peaceful and rejuvenated.

 

Aquarius Aquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A time of change and considering other ideas about business is revealed. A legality turns in your favour. 
Cosmic tip: Be open to receiving assistance even if it’s unasked for.

 

Pisce Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
A conversation begins pleasantly enough, but suddenly veers into an argument. Nurture this relationship carefully.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between spirituality and materialism to glean best of both worlds.

 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK