Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, November 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 15.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being patient and aware that the right timing is essential for taking a decision is a mindset that makes you a winner..

Cosmic tip: Be aware of hidden universal energies that work to your advantage.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Remembering loved ones who have crossed over to the other side fills you with nostalgic memories. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Juggle two projects carefully since both are important in their own way.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Delayed news is received finally. This is a reason to celebrate at once.

Cosmic tip: Be non-committal when your spouse/partner asks if something is wrong. Think over everything carefully before talking about it.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

At times it may seem unfair when karma balances out, but look within your heart for the answers. You are the focus.

Cosmic tip: Don’t question people’s motives. Just flow in the karmic cycle.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A holiday has been enjoyable, but now it’s back to work and the daily grind. Spend enough time answering every email.

Cosmic tip: Don’t look for excuses if you feel someone is ignoring you.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A sweet memory is like a love song being played over and over again. First mentally prioritise work and then make a list.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate what the universe is offering you instead.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Working at a relationship constantly is what makes it so strong. Some friends invite themselves over.

Cosmic tip: Keep a fitness routine regular, as fitness enhances decision-making abilities.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Waking up a little late in the morning has you rushing around trying to complete all chores. Do drive carefully.

Cosmic tip: Rein in a happy-go-lucky attitude as specific answers have to be given.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Life has taught several unforgettable lessons, because of which you are wiser today. Be grateful to the universe for that. Eat only home cooked food.

Cosmic tip: Spend time with people who are positive.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Helping out a colleague without being asked is why you are so popular. Be careful about what you eat or drink, especially where.

Cosmic tip: Take this opportunity to mend bridges/construct new ones.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Making travel plans happens suddenly as the day progresses and there are several calls to and fro.

Cosmic tip: Avoid holding on to preconceived notions about someone. The truth is quite different.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Discussing a business idea for a couple of hours is enlightening, but decide to keep it on hold.

Cosmic tip: Make use of this positive frame of mind by helping others whenever you can.