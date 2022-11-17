Horoscope today, November 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 17.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Maintain a positive mindset as a business trip is planned. Take it as a compliment.

Cosmic tip: Review the ‘problem’ as a veiled solution to it. Look deeper to find it.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

You are ready for any changes brought about at work. Be supportive.

Cosmic tip: Observe a misunderstanding, looking at it with eyes of love. Forgive yourself and the other person.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Life smoothens out magically. Driving down to a nearby town for a meeting changes the karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Believe you truly deserve all the good coming your way.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A time for a new relationship begins (for singles).

Cosmic tip: Pay careful attention to new people who enter your life. Prayers are on the verge of being answered.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Giving enough thought to how you plan to address an issue at work helps find the right words. Some decide to relocate.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the gifts within each moment.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Agreeing about income versus expenditure is a positive step forward to being on the same page. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Believe God/the Divine always has your good at heart.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Be fair to all concerned when making a decision. Allow your caring and love to be a learning lesson for others.

Cosmic tip: Make a contribution to your favourite charity.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Having lost a sense of purpose along the way; you plan to make amends and make life purposeful.

Cosmic tip: Stay in a quiet and receptive state to find answers.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Think about what really inspires you and then follow your heart. An office party is enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Daydream regularly as this is the seat of creativity and receiving answers.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Taking leave for a few days is relaxing and enjoyable. Be ready to resume your normal level of work when you get back to office.

Cosmic tip: Give unconditional love.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Feeling overworked and slightly taken for granted is not a nice space to be in. Be careful with money, and valuables.

Cosmic tip: Follow a health affirming diet and exercise regime.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Foster dreams through work and hobbies. Work can be completed before the due date. Don’t ignore a cough or a cold.

Cosmic tip: Don’t procrastinate in this auspicious karmic cycle.

