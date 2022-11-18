Horoscope today, November 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 18 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A new project/ assignment signed by the company is a win-win situation for everyone. Consciously stepping back from a difficult relationship is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the peace within your heart.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Success is within your reach, so continue thinking positive. Carry on being the tower of strength for family. Enjoy several new experiences today.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this shower of financial abundance.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A payment is delayed by a day or two. Be ready for changes due. An unexpected gift is a pleasant surprise.

Cosmic tip: Continue being loyal to your friend/ spouse/ partner.





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The mood is exuberant as life is on ‘all system go’. An elder is in a generous mood today.

Cosmic tip: Listen to the messages being sent by your body.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

You have every intention of not indulging the shopping fairy, but can’t resist buying a few items. Send out positive affirmations to manifest a wish.

Cosmic tip: Take a mini break.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The whole day is a family celebration. Some buy a vehicle, or are gifted one instead. Enjoy financial abundance by sharing with the less fortunate.

Cosmic tip: Keep yourself motivated.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Your mother/ mother figure is right, as usual. Life remains on track by following an oft-chosen manner of interacting. The boss is over critical.

Cosmic tip: Be assertive, but gently.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

You want to be more open emotionally but are afraid of rejection. Long hours are spent at work today.

Cosmic tip: Insist an elder consult the doctor if feeling unwell.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A business trip is important, no matter how much family objects to it. Be loving and understanding.

Cosmic tip: Be comfortable with your aloneness. This helps attract the right partner.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Singles meet a potential partner. The only issue is, you both reside in different cities. You are feeling energetic. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Invest time in a hobby.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Not feeling betrayed anymore; you are ready to walk a new path by yourself. Regularly get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a peaceful mind. This helps attract what you desire.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Plans manifest, but in a different way than imagined (you are still pleased!). Consciously heal the past peacefully.

Cosmic tip: Maintain physical and mental wellbeing by having a disciplined lifestyle.





