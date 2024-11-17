Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational pic

Listen to this article Horoscope today, November 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This karmic cycle is auspicious for buying a vehicle anytime. Once it is booked, expect delivery within eight days.

Cosmic tip: Keep a hold on emotions when not such good news is received.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Moving out of set habits and regimes is a karmic cycle that lasts for quite a while.

Cosmic tip: Embrace changes as they breathe in new energy to old ways of living life.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Having seen the world and dealt with so many different scenarios in life; some may be ready to settle down now. Try to sleep earlier than usual..

Cosmic tip: Consider a job offer.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Intelligent and capable: don’t tie yourself down to expected norms and how life should be lived. Each person lives life according to their karmas.

Cosmic tip: Make ample time for a very dear friend.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

It’s your time to show generosity towards someone special who has always been a part of your life. Expenses may be extra high for now.

Cosmic tip: Mediate between two friends having an argument.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Maintaining a balance between work and socialising doesn’t come easy for Virgos. One or the other is sacrificed due to a sense of duty.

Cosmic tip: Follow gut instinct if there’s no trust in someone.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Emotional security may have its roots in financial security. Think about it. Consult a doctor if feeling even slightly unwell.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition, staying far away from someone you don’t trust.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Positive karma has drawn in this life of luxury. A trip overseas to meet family is planned in infinite detail.

Cosmic tip: Maintain distance from someone who literally finds fault with everything you do.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Overall this is a good day with plans working out as decided on a couple of days ago.

Cosmic tip: Be happy about news received from parents. They may be visiting soon.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A slow moving day makes a good change as you’ve been ultra-busy for a while now.

Cosmic tip: Know who is a true well-wisher and others who only appease with sweet words.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

An issue haunts you day and night. Actually you are missing what’s clear as a bell, so quieten it once and for all.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate this great opportunity to showcase work related skills.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

You have the perfect mindset to deal with a complicated project since breaking it down into workable units is how you deal with it.

Cosmic tip: Don’t think a wish is denied by the universe.