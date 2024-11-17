Breaking News
Horoscope today, November 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

18 November,2024
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational pic

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 18.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
This karmic cycle is auspicious for buying a vehicle anytime. Once it is booked, expect delivery within eight days. 
Cosmic tip: Keep a hold on emotions when not such good news is received.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Moving out of set habits and regimes is a karmic cycle that lasts for quite a while.
Cosmic tip: Embrace changes as they breathe in new energy to old ways of living life.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Having seen the world and dealt with so many different scenarios in life; some may be ready to settle down now. Try to sleep earlier than usual..
Cosmic tip: Consider a job offer.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Intelligent and capable: don’t tie yourself down to expected norms and how life should be lived. Each person lives life according to their karmas.
Cosmic tip: Make ample time for a very dear friend.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
It’s your time to show generosity towards someone special who has always been a part of your life. Expenses may be extra high for now. 
Cosmic tip: Mediate between two friends having an argument.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Maintaining a balance between work and socialising doesn’t come easy for Virgos. One or the other is sacrificed due to a sense of duty.
Cosmic tip: Follow gut instinct if there’s no trust in someone.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Emotional security may have its roots in financial security. Think about it. Consult a doctor if feeling even slightly unwell. 
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition, staying far away from someone you don’t trust.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Positive karma has drawn in this life of luxury. A trip overseas to meet family is planned in infinite detail.
Cosmic tip: Maintain distance from someone who literally finds fault with everything you do. 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Overall this is a good day with plans working out as decided on a couple of days ago.
Cosmic tip: Be happy about news received from parents. They may be visiting soon. 

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A slow moving day makes a good change as you’ve been ultra-busy for a while now.
Cosmic tip: Know who is a true well-wisher and others who only appease with sweet words.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
An issue haunts you day and night. Actually you are missing what’s clear as a bell, so quieten it once and for all. 
Cosmic tip: Appreciate this great opportunity to showcase work related skills.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
You have the perfect mindset to deal with a complicated project since breaking it down into workable units is how you deal with it. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t think a wish is denied by the universe.

