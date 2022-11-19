Horoscope today, November 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 19 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Someone opposing plans suddenly capitulates to your way of thinking. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Pray for the person’s health and happiness the next time you are tempted to be judgmental.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A new plan of action comes to mind while travelling and daydreaming. Legal papers arrive from overseas.

Cosmic tip: Heal a relationship and build self-esteem by making the first move.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

It is easier to react angrily. Instead, step back, take a couple of deep breaths. Think. And then speak. An auspicious karmic cycle begins.

Cosmic tip: Don’t complain. Ask for help.





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Delegate work, or hire someone to help if the work is too much. A sibling is being difficult.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in yourself. You are on the right path.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

There’s a subtle change in the manner in which you deal with people. Gentle persuasion works wonders. Singles begin a new relationship.

Cosmic tip: Practise how to be lovingly assertive.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Willing to meet the person half way is your manner of dealing with an issue. The other person is over assertive.

Cosmic tip: Don’t hide your feelings. Talk about them honestly.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Some decide to relocate. Be aware of how much you are charging to your credit card. A new friend is very jolly.

Cosmic tip: Don’t give away your power to others.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

This is a positive karmic cycle for those in the media. A payment is received.

Cosmic tip: Don’t fear the future. Be aware of repetitive thoughts and ideas. They provide answers.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A new business starts bringing in marginal profits. Older Sagittarians need to take care of their bone health.

Cosmic tip: Alter your life in a positive direction after a slight setback.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Receiving karmic justice makes you feel good, but not ecstatically happy either. Someone known to be tight fisted is suddenly generous.

Cosmic tip: Don’t avoid friends. Make time for them.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Older Aquarians may decide to pursue self studies in an interesting subject. You are happy and contented.

Cosmic tip: Change your lifestyle gradually to be more in sync with today’s needs.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Spending time along while on holiday is a catharsis. A peaceful mind is the result. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Blindly accept a new element in life. This brings blessings eventually.





