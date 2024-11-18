Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Horoscope today, November 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 19.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This karmic cycle favours brushing up on work skills. Legal papers received open up a whole new world of work to be completed systematically.

Cosmic tip: Consciously maintain distance from sneakily untrustworthy people.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Buying a vehicle is being considered by some. Positive karma wings its way back to you by increasing income which is above monthly earnings.

Cosmic tip: Peacefully maintain a positive and forward looking attitude.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Make a decision which is easy to follow through by all concerned. A family discussion about future plans brings greater clarity and insights.

Cosmic tip: Keep finances and accounts in order especially if self-employed.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A slightly uncertain time at work should be taken in your stride. Believe the universe knows what’s best for you.

Cosmic tip: Keep awareness sharp when out of the home to deter pick-pockets.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Incorporate this new chapter in life with happy gratefulness (exercise regularly, pursue a hobby and make new friends).

Cosmic tip: Be grateful an uncomfortable situation disappears like dew on grass with the sunrise.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Stay away from a moralistic attitude when discussing a turn in life.

Cosmic tip: Remember life is never just black and white: it embraces a myriad shades: some which you like and others you don’t.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A new contract/ client is signed which is a relief since you’ve had innumerable meetings with them.

Cosmic tip: Make it a point to pay back debts (if any) according to the laws of karma.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A change of residence is imminent for some due to a change in job. Be peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Be appreciative from the bottom of your heart when God/ the universe grants a wish (finally).

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Each person has their own ethics they follow which is just right for them. Don’t allow anyone to force you into changing them. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Pamper yourself without feeling guilty.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Not obsessing over the past is a good decision made; just learning from it is enough.

Cosmic tip: Understand a wish isn’t denied. It’s just that the time isn’t right for it to manifest.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Avoid getting side-tracked into unnecessary issues. A positive karmic cycle begins for career.

Cosmic tip: Be firm about a younger family member adhering to a budget decided on after discussions with each other.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A spontaneously unwary comment deep-dives into discussing sensitive issues, which you don’t want to re-visit. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Keep home environment peaceful as even a slight rise and fall is upsetting.



