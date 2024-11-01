Horoscope today, November 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 2.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Today is favourable for making financial decisions, especially ones which are long term. Don’t ignore a cough/ cold.

Cosmic tip: Wait for the right time to bring up a subject close to the heart.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Career begins moving ahead after a slow moving karmic cycle that taught patience. Begin a project research right from the grassroots level.

Cosmic tip: Maintain an attitude of openness is proof of your trustworthiness.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A trip out of town with a financer is a learning experience. Be extra careful about presenting ideas at a brain storming session.

Cosmic tip: Be kind to yourself. Let go of a grudge.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Good news is received about work, but by now you have another option ready. Keep it on hold for now.

Cosmic tip: Consciously free yourself from past hurts and all experiences that caused them.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Time spent with friends is enjoyable, apart from the expected expense. A friendship has broken down for all time to come.

Cosmic tip: Loosen the deadlock by being the first one to initiate a conversation.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

There’s financial and material abundance, but there’s still a carrying over of past stress. Let go of it.

Cosmic tip: Be moderate even in tolerance levels. You may have to speak out about it.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Keeping vocal volume down, being moderate with words is the ideal way to get views across. Completing a project has been tiring, now taking a day off is possible.

Cosmic tip: Share opinions tactfully.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Being adamant about not being willing to consider an opportunity being given by the universe is your loss. Time resolves most issues. Let it be.

Cosmic tip: Let go of time consuming habits and rituals.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Invest money wisely. There’s a twinge of nostalgia as you attend a function, remembering someone a lot.

Cosmic tip: Go with the first instinct; you should not trust what’s being narrated to you.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Taking life in your stride even though karmic justice is so evident, speaks for your maturity. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Keep a decision on hold if unable to make up your mind.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

All you want to do is step back in general, enjoying alone time.

Cosmic tip: Be as polite as possible to someone who is being intrusive and curious, snooping when it’s none of their business.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Realizing you are on the wrong track, you pull yourself quickly and efficiently back to what’s acceptable. There’s a change of residence for some. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Take responsibility for your actions.