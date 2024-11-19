Horoscope today, November 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Focus is important when strapped for time. Sustaining resources is easier if you remain independent in thoughts and actions.

Cosmic tip: Do your best in the given circumstances instead of expecting perfect circumstances.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A relationship was at breaking point; happily, there’s a re-union before it reached a place of no return.

Cosmic tip: Deal with responsibilities, but don’t take on those which can be handled by others.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

The Universe sets a fast pace. Be prepared for hectic schedules. Health is good. Consulting a trusted relative for unbiased relationship advice brings clarity.

Cosmic tip: Keep on trying (if at first you don’t succeed).

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Work pace is frenetic, but very satisfying. This uncomfortable feeling subsides by distancing yourself from energy vampires/ those feeling covert jealousy.

Cosmic tip: Do what is right (especially if you would rather not).

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Today is anything but boring as karma leads you to what is meant to be. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy being on the go the entire day through (lots of work gets completed).

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Choose friends carefully, avoiding people who flatter for gain. Living life, facing circumstances without shirking responsibility has brought a new kind of maturity.

Cosmic tip: Consciously live in the present moment, enjoying this peaceful time.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

An introspective mind-set makes it easier to face the past and accept the future with a confident attitude.

Cosmic tip: Make sure your spiritual path does not interfere with family responsibilities and career.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

This is a karmic cycle of dreams manifesting gradually. Backing off from a relationship may bring temporary aloneness: then peace of mind.

Cosmic tip: Let go of a stagnant situation as this hampers spiritual growth.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Keep personal issues away from the workplace. The desire to study further is an insistent thought. Go ahead. Do consult a doctor about recurring low-grade fever.

Cosmic tip: Treat mistakes as learning lessons.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Maintaining a professional attitude with team members makes it easier to point out their mistakes, if any. A shopping spree is such fun.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of socializing and meeting friends.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be careful while driving/ using public transportation. Those seeking employment receive an interview call.

Cosmic tip: Keep ego in check even if there is a feeling of unfairness and not being able to explain.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Enjoy this time of recognition. Those planning their marriage must keep budgets and other important details in mind while doing so.

Cosmic tip: Make a wish, watching it manifest in the most awesome manner.