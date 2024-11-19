Horoscope today, November 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 20.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Focus is important when strapped for time. Sustaining resources is easier if you remain independent in thoughts and actions.
Cosmic tip: Do your best in the given circumstances instead of expecting perfect circumstances.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A relationship was at breaking point; happily, there’s a re-union before it reached a place of no return.
Cosmic tip: Deal with responsibilities, but don’t take on those which can be handled by others.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The Universe sets a fast pace. Be prepared for hectic schedules. Health is good. Consulting a trusted relative for unbiased relationship advice brings clarity.
Cosmic tip: Keep on trying (if at first you don’t succeed).
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Work pace is frenetic, but very satisfying. This uncomfortable feeling subsides by distancing yourself from energy vampires/ those feeling covert jealousy.
Cosmic tip: Do what is right (especially if you would rather not).
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Today is anything but boring as karma leads you to what is meant to be. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy being on the go the entire day through (lots of work gets completed).
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Choose friends carefully, avoiding people who flatter for gain. Living life, facing circumstances without shirking responsibility has brought a new kind of maturity.
Cosmic tip: Consciously live in the present moment, enjoying this peaceful time.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
An introspective mind-set makes it easier to face the past and accept the future with a confident attitude.
Cosmic tip: Make sure your spiritual path does not interfere with family responsibilities and career.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
This is a karmic cycle of dreams manifesting gradually. Backing off from a relationship may bring temporary aloneness: then peace of mind.
Cosmic tip: Let go of a stagnant situation as this hampers spiritual growth.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Keep personal issues away from the workplace. The desire to study further is an insistent thought. Go ahead. Do consult a doctor about recurring low-grade fever.
Cosmic tip: Treat mistakes as learning lessons.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Maintaining a professional attitude with team members makes it easier to point out their mistakes, if any. A shopping spree is such fun.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of socializing and meeting friends.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Be careful while driving/ using public transportation. Those seeking employment receive an interview call.
Cosmic tip: Keep ego in check even if there is a feeling of unfairness and not being able to explain.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Enjoy this time of recognition. Those planning their marriage must keep budgets and other important details in mind while doing so.
Cosmic tip: Make a wish, watching it manifest in the most awesome manner.