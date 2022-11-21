Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 21.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Attending a family celebration is important, except there’s too much work to complete. Family is supportive, as usual.

Cosmic tip: Perceive yourself with love and acceptance to achieve the highest potential.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A karmic cycle that favours new relationships begins. Keep family aware of this from the beginning. Keep thoughts happy, not fear based.

Cosmic tip: Don’t judge yourself or others harshly.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Keep friendships on a stable platform of mutual love and support. Think in a practical manner. Know what is workable and what is not.

Cosmic tip: Strengthen self-esteem to heal relationships.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Two out of three potential clients sign up with the company. Leave early to reach business meetings on time.

Cosmic tip: Let go of tendencies to force events to move quicker.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

What is rightfully yours will come to you in any case. Calm down and just live in the moment. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t try to control or change others.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Give advice when asked for it. Just following this Tarot tip saves you so much emotional anxiety. A trip is planned.

Cosmic tip: Try to be the best version of yourself.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Keep the mind on positive thoughts, even though it’s easier to worry. Rewards received from the universe are earned.

Cosmic tip: Delegate. Hire as many people as required to help you.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Work is extremely satisfying, but relationships could be difficult to maintain in an equable manner.

Cosmic tip: Don’t remain in this ‘victim mindset’. Help yourself. Or seek help for the situation.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Take the day off from work if possible. Otherwise, just quietly, deal with general ‘to do’ things..

Cosmic tip: Read a book or attend a seminar that gives assertive training.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

You hope an important message you sent has reached the right person. Work keeps piling up incessantly. Remain focused.

Cosmic tip: Don’t hide from your true feelings. Face them fearlessly.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A project is assigned to someone else (surprisingly). Something better is given to you. Don’t ignore a cough/cold.

Cosmic tip: Trust your thoughts and feelings, even if others don’t agree.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A worrying situation has you being optimistic instead. Way to go! Positive news is received after 5 p.m.

Cosmic tip: Don’t give away your power or your rights to someone else.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal