Horoscope today, November 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 21.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Using words that get your message across immediately is how you should be.

Cosmic tip: Be low key about plans, avoiding talking to people about them, especially those you sense as being envious.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Added expenses are expected because of some plans made. A property matter ends. Carry business options online to reach a wider audience.

Cosmic tip: Remain grateful for what the Universe has gifted you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Friendship with two people is slightly strained: discuss it with them. Adhering to social norms can be tough, but has to be practised.

Cosmic tip: Balance karma in a manner compatible with inner desires.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

An outer façade of sharpness hides a heart of gold. Simplifying life in some areas of life are advised by the Tarot. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this time of joy and abundance.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Having your point of view accepted by the boss makes it easier to complete the project. Keep responses gentle to keep stress levels low.

Cosmic tip: Take the present moment as the only reality.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Receiving rewards as karmic justice have been worked towards by you; these are not just undeserved boons. Avoid eating spicy/ chilli hot food.

Cosmic tip: Accept life in all its changing hues and colours.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Travel to meet a loved one is set in motion. Consider a business partnership only if comfortable about it. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Consider all points of view in a family issue.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new karmic cycle of dreams coming true begins. Someone older shares practical and workable solutions on how to speed up career. Learn how to deal with migraines.

Cosmic tip: Consciously make independent decisions.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Reviewing career progress draws attention to a goal. The Tarot encourages friendship with those who give wise advice.

Cosmic tip: Let go of the past after learning from experiences that were tough teachers.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Think twice before having a showdown with anyone today. Get a second opinion if you need to have elective surgery done.

Cosmic tip: Think of each step taken as one step closer to the goal.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

In a scenario of storms and tossing waves; two options are still available. A karmic cycle of travel begins. Small dietary changes bring results over time.

Cosmic tip: Reveal the nurturing side of your personality.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Make the most of small opportunities. Lightening up, being with friends, or taking a short holiday helps.

Cosmic tip: Work around obstacles to reach the same space as fighting through them.