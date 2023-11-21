Horoscope today, November 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 22.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A new path or opportunity presents itself, but needs adapting to your needs and requirements. Exercising free will helps achieve certain goals.

Cosmic tip: Let go of meaningless time consuming habits and routines.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A time of financial abundance and independence begins. This is an auspicious time for entrepreneurial ventures and self-employment. Drink plenty of water to keep hydrated.

Cosmic tip: Forgive someone from the soul level.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

The doors are open to goals, wishes and desires; so make the most of this time. Don’t over react to something said by an elder.

Cosmic tip: Regularly change password if using e-banking.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A significant encounter points you to a new path taken with slight (understandable) reluctance.

Cosmic tip: Let the past be healed if spending time with relatives with whom you’ve had a difficult equation.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Think before speaking about an ignored issue brought up early evening. Take a stand with facts noted down.

Cosmic tip: Don’t react childishly as this behavior reflects on you in a negative light.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Think from a left brained approach when dealing with a client. Money owed to you is received. You have the upper hand in an argument.

Cosmic tip: Don’t overthink an issue about intimacy.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

The Tarot reveals hidden mysteries and secrets that may tumble out of the closet soon. Be careful. A new project needs more relevant research.

Cosmic tip: Keep every aspect of life under control.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

An unexpected development has you nonplussed for a few moments. You emerge stronger after difficult times. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Hide your astonishment and dismay. This, too, shall pass.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be ready to hear the truth, no matter how bitter it is. This paves the way for a better understanding in the relationship.

Cosmic tip: Have faith, encouraging a rapid turn of events.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Some trouble is on the way which causes doubts to emerge and confusion about how to deal with it.

Cosmic tip: Be very careful while driving as you could have a minor accident.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A merger or a joint venture is revealed. Some make a strong connection with a person they admire.

Cosmic tip: Remain on the path of truth, no matter what others say- or don’t say.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

An exclusive circle of friends decide to meet in the evening. The Tarot reveals an enjoyable holiday coming up soon.

Cosmic tip: Break the cycle of a looping action that rears its head regularly.