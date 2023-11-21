Breaking News
Horoscope today, November 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 22 November,2023 02:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 22.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A new path or opportunity presents itself, but needs adapting to your needs and requirements. Exercising free will helps achieve certain goals.
Cosmic tip: Let go of meaningless time consuming habits and routines.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A time of financial abundance and independence begins. This is an auspicious time for entrepreneurial ventures and self-employment. Drink plenty of water to keep hydrated. 
Cosmic tip: Forgive someone from the soul level.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The doors are open to goals, wishes and desires; so make the most of this time. Don’t over react to something said by an elder.
Cosmic tip: Regularly change password if using e-banking.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A significant encounter points you to a new path taken with slight (understandable) reluctance.
Cosmic tip: Let the past be healed if spending time with relatives with whom you’ve had a difficult equation.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Think before speaking about an ignored issue brought up early evening. Take a stand with facts noted down.
Cosmic tip: Don’t react childishly as this behavior reflects on you in a negative light.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Think from a left brained approach when dealing with a client. Money owed to you is received. You have the upper hand in an argument.
Cosmic tip: Don’t overthink an issue about intimacy.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
The Tarot reveals hidden mysteries and secrets that may tumble out of the closet soon. Be careful. A new project needs more relevant research.
Cosmic tip: Keep every aspect of life under control.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
An unexpected development has you nonplussed for a few moments. You emerge stronger after difficult times. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Hide your astonishment and dismay. This, too, shall pass.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Be ready to hear the truth, no matter how bitter it is. This paves the way for a better understanding in the relationship.
Cosmic tip: Have faith, encouraging a rapid turn of events.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Some trouble is on the way which causes doubts to emerge and confusion about how to deal with it.
Cosmic tip: Be very careful while driving as you could have a minor accident.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A merger or a joint venture is revealed. Some make a strong connection with a person they admire.
Cosmic tip: Remain on the path of truth, no matter what others say- or don’t say.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
An exclusive circle of friends decide to meet in the evening. The Tarot reveals an enjoyable holiday coming up soon.
Cosmic tip: Break the cycle of a looping action that rears its head regularly.

