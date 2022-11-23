Horoscope today, November 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 23 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Embrace change instead of doubting the reasons why this is happening. Happiness and peace lies within the family circle.

Cosmic tip: Clear the energy around your personal space or other environments.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Being self-reliant is how you like to be and pray it may always be so. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Nurture ideas and the drive required to be self-employed.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Be mindful when making an investment. Regretting it later won’t help. Remain safe if out with friends/ spouse/ partner.

Cosmic tip: Regularly clear yourself of energy you may have absorbed.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Your mother/mother figure supports you as best as she can in the given circumstances. Be kind and appreciative.

Cosmic tip: Fully commit to doing your best whether employed or self-employed.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those seeking employment receive interview calls. A gradual balance manifests financially. Someone younger gives an idea (you’d rather keep it on hold).

Cosmic tip: Try to spend more time with family.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A bureaucratic issue is resolved. Soon you’ll have enough time to meet friends (it’s been a very busy time).

Cosmic tip: Use your natural talents and interests to help others.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Those in a slightly shaky relationship are in two minds about what to do about it. Don’t make hasty decisions. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be receptive to Divine Guidance.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Healing from a painful situation has been quick because of support and advice received. A raise in salary is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Depend on inner strength if feeling nervous or anxious.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Family may feel this new friendship is not promising. Give yourself time to get to know the person. Be patient.

Cosmic tip: Spend time outdoors as much as is possible.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A sudden change of events works out favourably. Needs are taken care of by a loving God/ the universe.

Cosmic tip: Do get enough exercise according to advice given.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A business opportunity oversees has you working out pros and cons of it.

Cosmic tip: Do your best to refresh a situation or a relationship which is being taken for granted.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A friend calls, wanting to meet. You hesitate a bit since there’s so much pending work to complete. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be aware if being taken for granted.





