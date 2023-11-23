Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 24. Aries March 21 – April 20Financial news or a payment comes in. Connect the dots to realize what message the universe is sending and why.Cosmic tip: Clear up past misunderstandings getting in the way of strengthening relationships. Taurus April 21 – May 20Take a leap of faith when unsure what to do. Good times increase as time passes. Just deal with routine jobs for the moment.Cosmic tip: Resolve differences with the spouse/ partner, if any. GeminiMay 21 – June 21An opportunity comes your way, like a stroke of luck, or a gift from God or the universe.Cosmic tip: Try and have only home cooked fresh food as far as it is possible. CancerJune 22 – July 23Difficulties will soon be past (thankfully forgettable) memories, as several solutions are thought of and implemented.Cosmic tip: Keep a balance between enjoying the material world, yet keeping spiritual growth moving along too. LeoJuly 24 - Aug 23Some have a second chance at finding true love. Married Leos should, ideally, lead a simple and carefree life. Do get enough sleep.Cosmic tip: Forgive from the true forgiveness space within the heart. VirgoAug 24 – Sept 23Finding joy and blessings in the small things in life is so you. Eat enough fruits and vegetables every day.Cosmic tip: Enjoy this serenity of the soul and true peacefulness which has been hard won. LibraSept 24 – Oct 22Receiving an unexpected bonus is such a pleasant surprise. Making a trip to the ancestral home is complete nostalgia and super good memories.Cosmic tip: Stay away from unnecessary arguments with the spouse/ partner. Scorpio Oct 23 – Nov 22An inner struggle tells you not to worry about situations which have no answers for now. Just wait it out. Health is good.Cosmic tip: Rely on intuition, which taps wisdom at the soul level. SagittariusNov 23 – Dec 22What looks like a good opportunity to get extra interest is actually a well-planned scam. Dont get tempted. Singles in a new relationship should not have any impractical expectations.Cosmic tip: Control an aggressive reaction. CapricornDec 23 – Jan 20Wanting to have an impromptu party is an idea that slowly takes root. Do follow a healthy diet.Cosmic tip: Be honest, avoiding a defensive answer when asked a question. The person isnt being judgmental. AquariusJan 21 – Feb 19Achieving overnight success is a little difficult to digest. Yes, its really happening. Dont rest on your laurels now.Cosmic tip: Calm the mind by having faith in God/ the universe/ a Higher Power. PiscesFeb 20 – March 20Theres a change, a transition, a moving away or a journey to look forward to. Money lent to a friend may not be returned.Cosmic tip: Accept past mistakes and errors of judgment.