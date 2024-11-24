Horoscope today, November 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 25.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Follow intuition if unable to trust someone for some unfathomable reason. Accepting a person’s point of view doesn’t necessarily mean you agree with the opinion.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this slightly slow moving day.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Accepting the first job offer if seeking employment, opens a new chapter. Sharing time with a family friend is a pleasant time spent together.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from making an impulsively unwise decision.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Keeping a low profile, not getting into any controversies or long term issues makes vibes at work pleasant and conducive to work. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be careful while driving a vehicle.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Unintentionally being pulled into a controversy is to be avoided at all cost, since you aren’t interested in the issue.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow friendships hanging by a thread to break with a tug.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Some Leos may be considering a change of residence sometime.
Cosmic tip: Consider various angles to a situation since there are always two sides to it and a third angle which is the truth.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A project you were supposed to work on by yourself, now has to be completed with another colleague. Take care of general health.
Cosmic tip: Don’t discuss personal life of anyone in the office.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Waiting for developments to evolve can be a nail biting experience, or one filled with peace. You decide. Drink enough water.
Cosmic tip: Prepare planned celebrations for family in micro-detail, leaving nothing to chance.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Take care while driving, especially during long distance highway trips. Family responsibilities keep you busy in the evening.
Cosmic tip: Don’t think emotionally, but be practical instead, not being in a hurry for closure.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Remain very focused about work since an auspicious karmic cycle begins for career/ business. A trip overseas manifests.
Cosmic tip: Step back if feeling forced into giving a commitment when not ready for it.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Paying attention to what you say goes a long way in keeping away misunderstandings. Keep long term goals in mind before investing.
Cosmic tip: Be willing to go along with a change of mind/ attitude.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Take delays and karmic go-slows in your stride with equanimity and a patient mind-set. Focus on easy to complete jobs.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from unnecessary arguments that make no sense, to begin with.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Use advantages you have at the right time and in the right manner.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to impose on your time or good nature that wants to help as far as possible.