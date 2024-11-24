Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, November 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 25.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Follow intuition if unable to trust someone for some unfathomable reason. Accepting a person’s point of view doesn’t necessarily mean you agree with the opinion.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this slightly slow moving day.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Accepting the first job offer if seeking employment, opens a new chapter. Sharing time with a family friend is a pleasant time spent together.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from making an impulsively unwise decision.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Keeping a low profile, not getting into any controversies or long term issues makes vibes at work pleasant and conducive to work. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be careful while driving a vehicle.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Unintentionally being pulled into a controversy is to be avoided at all cost, since you aren’t interested in the issue.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow friendships hanging by a thread to break with a tug.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Some Leos may be considering a change of residence sometime.

Cosmic tip: Consider various angles to a situation since there are always two sides to it and a third angle which is the truth.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A project you were supposed to work on by yourself, now has to be completed with another colleague. Take care of general health.

Cosmic tip: Don’t discuss personal life of anyone in the office.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Waiting for developments to evolve can be a nail biting experience, or one filled with peace. You decide. Drink enough water.

Cosmic tip: Prepare planned celebrations for family in micro-detail, leaving nothing to chance.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Take care while driving, especially during long distance highway trips. Family responsibilities keep you busy in the evening.

Cosmic tip: Don’t think emotionally, but be practical instead, not being in a hurry for closure.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Remain very focused about work since an auspicious karmic cycle begins for career/ business. A trip overseas manifests.

Cosmic tip: Step back if feeling forced into giving a commitment when not ready for it.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Paying attention to what you say goes a long way in keeping away misunderstandings. Keep long term goals in mind before investing.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to go along with a change of mind/ attitude.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Take delays and karmic go-slows in your stride with equanimity and a patient mind-set. Focus on easy to complete jobs.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from unnecessary arguments that make no sense, to begin with.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Use advantages you have at the right time and in the right manner.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to impose on your time or good nature that wants to help as far as possible.