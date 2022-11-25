Horoscope today, November 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 25.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A family celebration (birth of a baby/ naming ceremony) is fun. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Regularly write in a journal/ diary to keep track of events, thoughts and actions.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Keep an open mind when introduced to someone new. A stagnating project moves ahead once more. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Make time for friends who are like family for you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Financial insecurity ends as unexpected money comes in. Sometimes, being too practical in a relationship creates more problems.

Cosmic tip: Fully commit to always being there for family.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Being diplomatic is second nature now, no matter what the circumstances may be.

Cosmic tip: Get enough sunshine every day or take a short break to be near the sea.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s time to move out from this desire to be by yourself. Meet friends. Have a good laugh.

Cosmic tip: Release old outdated feelings, making place for new energy.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Elders need to think twice before planning a trip to the colder regions. Important pending work is completed quickly.

Cosmic tip: Forgive yourself for saying something hurtful (unintentionally).

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Remember to buy a gift for a friend/relative. A friend shares some interesting news (you find it annoying).

Cosmic tip: Bring some freshness into a stale friendship or situation.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Someone requires guidance about further studies. Don’t externalise anger. Get to the root of the issue.

Cosmic tip: Make it a point to verbalise a positive remark to everyone you meet.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

An investment is made. Singles meet their soul mate. Try not to over indulge at a party.

Cosmic tip: Make sure there’s a balance in giving and receiving in relationships.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Life is good and family relationships harmonious. An e-mail contains interesting news. Your spouse/ partner needs to take better care of health.

Cosmic tip: Give generously to your favourite charity.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

An elder is being slightly difficult. Turn the situation around by being more loving and understanding. Your sweetheart shares unexpected news.

Cosmic tip: Don’t overthink a solution. Go for it.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A new acquaintance gets in touch after a couple of days. Buying a vehicle is considered. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Think in a positive manner for it to manifest.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal