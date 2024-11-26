Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, November 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Think issues through carefully, considering all ramifications and outcomes before making up your mind. There’s nothing wrong in keeping information to yourself. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be independent as much as is possible.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Living a new kind of a life is a surprise and delightful when it does manifest.

Cosmic tip: Accept bounty of karma when cosmic vibes shower you with new experiences, stability and financial abundance.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Letting go of a habit that causes unhappiness and arguments in the family is wisely given up. This karmic cycle supports diversifying the business.

Cosmic tip: Don’t follow well intentioned advice without thinking carefully first.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Tension and worry fade away once an ordeal ends. Later you feel it wasn’t so bad.

Cosmic tip: Avoid saying things you regret later once it’s too late to do anything about it.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Being burdened with work is a part of the karmic journey; not complaining, dealing with it helps change the karmic cycle quicker.

Cosmic tip: Live through constrained circumstances in an amiable and courteous manner.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

In-spite-of repeated messages sent, you would rather just move away to a fresh lot of circumstances that promise better environments.

Cosmic tip: Realize how lucky you are by doing a bit of soul searching.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Relationship with family has gone through a major makeover, and it seems like this is a new life altogether. Legal matters take up time.

Cosmic tip: Spend quality time with friends and family.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Coping with extra work is easier if health is at an optimum level. Singles enter a karmic cycle of meeting a karmic soul-mate.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared to take action according to what’s been decided.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Prepare very carefully if called for a job interview. Unexpected expenses are slightly surprising. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Make decisions that have a very small percentage of them haunting you later.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Some cherished wishes manifest. A challenging project requires mental and creative flexibility. Missing someone is inevitable as you leave on a business trip.

Cosmic tip: Let go of past episodes that caused so much stress.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Considering a job change brings so many dilemmas into focus (keep the decision on hold).

Cosmic tip: Don’t try to cover up the fact you are delighted to casually come across someone you admire.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Wanting to hone work skills, yet afraid to walk a new path is so unlike you. Move ahead with courage and an optimistic attitude.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for life and circumstances to change suddenly.