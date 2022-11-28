Horoscope today, November 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 28 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Try to negotiate an out of court settlement if dealing with a court case for a great number of years.

Cosmic tip: Be the best version of yourself in every way.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Have complete trust in a new investment you make. Daily work gets done in lesser time than expected. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Let go of unresolved emotions from the past.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Make time for an elder in the family. Sleep on an issue to get the answer in the morning. Extra money comes in.

Cosmic tip: Let toxic feelings go. Embrace peace.





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Maintaining an open mind helps see the situation for what it is. An elder needs to take better care of health.

Cosmic tip: Approach a new relationship with positive expectations.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those in a new job must give themselves some time to understand how this organization works. Relationships are happy.

Cosmic tip: Try to change routines around to make them time effective.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A relationship reverts to its normal sunny and loving way of communicating. Family plans a short getaway for a few days.

Cosmic tip: Forgive those who have hurt you.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being each other’s reciprocal pillar of strength is revealed. Gratefully take an option offered.

Cosmic tip: Keep thoughts positive when considering how to deal with a new project/ assignment.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Carefully made plans may have to be altered at the last moment. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t struggle to find your life purpose. It will be clear soon.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Have a real reason to be suspicious. Don’t get affected by loose talk about someone.

Cosmic tip: Remain unchanged and firm since you are right. It will be proved finally.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

You can’t understand why a colleague is suddenly being so quiet and serious. A business trip is planned for you.

Cosmic tip: Follow the path of your natural talents to feel fulfilled.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

An elder is angry one moment and then so loving. You react like you always do- with love.

Cosmic tip: Focus on one step at a time to reach a career goal.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being a calming influence towards someone younger speaks of your communication skills. Good news is received.

Cosmic tip: Listen more to read between the lines when someone is slightly vexed.





