Horoscope today, November 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 29 November,2022 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 29.


Aries   Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A loved one is travelling and you wait for news. A payment is delayed again.
Cosmic tip: Try and have a gadget free or a TV-free day every week.



 


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
You wonder if interest is reciprocal between you both or are you reading too much into it.
Cosmic tip: Pay careful attention to new people who enter your life..

 

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Work keeps you on your toes. But the evening is so different. Have fun.
Cosmic tip: Allow others to help you instead of trying to do everything on your own.

 

VirgoVirgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Don’t compare yourself to colleagues. You have the mindset and knowledge to do a good job every time.
Cosmic tip: Continue being humble in this time of open recognition.

 

CancerCancer 
June 22 – July 23
An issue with your mother/mother figure is resolved. A dream manifests quicker than expected.
Cosmic tip: Follow intuitive promptings of Divine Guidance to keep you on the right path.

 

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
There is an option available to resolve a concern. Follow some advice. Missing someone dearly; you want to be alone.
Cosmic tip: Spend time near a water body to feel rejuvenated.

 

Libra Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A family celebration turns out to be an outstanding success. A court case is forgotten for the day. 
Cosmic tip: Do yourself a favour. Forgive and release negative thinking patterns.

 

Scorpio Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Do make dietary and lifestyle changes as advised by the doctor. Avoid an argument. Silence speaks louder than words.
Cosmic tip: Avoid blaming yourself or others for what happened.

 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Don’t take the offensive or defensive route. Wait till there’s clarity in the situation. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Release anger to allow a creative resolution to be apparent..

 

Capricorn Capricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Drive carefully, follow all traffic safety rules. Leave home early enough.
Cosmic tip: Take action now to nip an issue in the bud. Don’t let it fester by ignoring it either.

 

Aquarius Aquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Getting back to work after a short break feels good. Those seeking employment receive some interview calls. 
Cosmic tip: Make a decision as the timing is just perfect today.

 

Pisce Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
You are happy and contented as life moves ahead smoothly. A younger family member makes you proud. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Choose recreational activities which are fun and non-competitive.

 

