Horoscope today, November 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 29 November,2024 12:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 29.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Seeing the truth for what it is makes it easier and quicker to earn karmic justice.
Cosmic tip: Using gentle and empathic persuasion works better than a cut and dry manner of speaking.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A friend who hasn’t been in touch for over five years suddenly remembers you. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Appreciate and be grateful for abundance in the myriad ways it is sent to you.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Today is a long day so make sure you have enough energy to deal with it.
Cosmic tip: Allow anger and a need to confront just fade away, being replaced with understanding and warmth.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Being free of so many restraints feels so good. You never thought that challenging period would end so abruptly. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t give up hope when a contract to be signed is delayed again.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A misunderstanding with a friend moves towards a reconciliation. A carefree and a happy day unfolds since life is on track.
Cosmic tip: Make time for all the important people in life.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Today is auspicious for business decisions and making investments. Avoid eating ‘healthy’ processed food. 
Cosmic tip: Understand the other person’s point of view to make sure karma flows in gently.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Begin collecting paperwork for a trip overseas. A colleague tries competing with you and has to give up half way. 
Cosmic tip: Nudge away disturbed feelings and vibes that don’t complement words and actions.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A new relationship begins for singles. Career/business is on an upward path, though it may seem it’s taking too long to manifest. 
Cosmic tip: Consciously make positive karma.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Some changes are being planned at work, but is very hush-hush. This is a karmic cycle of quick changing situations.
Cosmic tip: Give space, yet maintain closeness with the most important person in your life.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A trip out of town may be a game changer and a life changer. Make sure you drink enough water, limiting caffeine and fizzy drinks. 
Cosmic tip: Use positive words to improve a relationship.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Modifying what needs to be adjusted, transforms life. Exercising self-control at a party is easy as the food doesn’t resonate with your palate. 
Cosmic tip: Make time for friends who mean a lot.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Someone being so judgemental is a shock. It takes a lot to continue the conversation in a polite manner, but you do. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to plan your life or activities.

