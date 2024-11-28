Horoscope today, November 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness?

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 29.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Seeing the truth for what it is makes it easier and quicker to earn karmic justice.

Cosmic tip: Using gentle and empathic persuasion works better than a cut and dry manner of speaking.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A friend who hasn’t been in touch for over five years suddenly remembers you. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate and be grateful for abundance in the myriad ways it is sent to you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Today is a long day so make sure you have enough energy to deal with it.

Cosmic tip: Allow anger and a need to confront just fade away, being replaced with understanding and warmth.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Being free of so many restraints feels so good. You never thought that challenging period would end so abruptly.

Cosmic tip: Don’t give up hope when a contract to be signed is delayed again.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A misunderstanding with a friend moves towards a reconciliation. A carefree and a happy day unfolds since life is on track.

Cosmic tip: Make time for all the important people in life.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Today is auspicious for business decisions and making investments. Avoid eating ‘healthy’ processed food.

Cosmic tip: Understand the other person’s point of view to make sure karma flows in gently.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Begin collecting paperwork for a trip overseas. A colleague tries competing with you and has to give up half way.

Cosmic tip: Nudge away disturbed feelings and vibes that don’t complement words and actions.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new relationship begins for singles. Career/business is on an upward path, though it may seem it’s taking too long to manifest.

Cosmic tip: Consciously make positive karma.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Some changes are being planned at work, but is very hush-hush. This is a karmic cycle of quick changing situations.

Cosmic tip: Give space, yet maintain closeness with the most important person in your life.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A trip out of town may be a game changer and a life changer. Make sure you drink enough water, limiting caffeine and fizzy drinks.

Cosmic tip: Use positive words to improve a relationship.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Modifying what needs to be adjusted, transforms life. Exercising self-control at a party is easy as the food doesn’t resonate with your palate.

Cosmic tip: Make time for friends who mean a lot.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Someone being so judgemental is a shock. It takes a lot to continue the conversation in a polite manner, but you do.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to plan your life or activities.