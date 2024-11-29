Horoscope today, November 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 30.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A change of plans that involve a friend are changed, causing slight inconvenience (be understanding about it) Receiving a letter in legalese is surprising.

Cosmic tip: Remember conviction and belief should be laced with restraint.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Introducing a new friend to family is an interesting experience in the sense that everyone is quite practical. An important work-call is received.

Cosmic tip: Don’t return to a situation you had walked away from.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Having to resort to setting down the law with someone younger is something that has to be done. Singles enter a dasha for marriage.

Cosmic tip: Set a goal, working systematically towards it.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s now time for the universe to reward you for decisions taken in the past, without involving the ego.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in God/ the Higher Power, knowing only the best manifests for you.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Step back if feeling pressurized to make a decision about a situation that’s not very clear right now. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t overthink an issue, as sometimes letting go automatically brings answers.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

This is an auspicious time for Virgos in the media and helping professions (counsellors, doctors, etc.).

Cosmic tip: Trust your decisions are right. It doesn’t matter if others don’t have the same kind of confidence.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Have confidence in abilities even though there’s some conflict to be worked through with a colleague. Financial news is good.

Cosmic tip: Have the fire and conviction to be the best version of yourself.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Having priorities in place makes it easier to talk about them at work. Your opinion matters, but pay attention to words being spoken.

Cosmic tip: Remember hard work beats talent, when talent lets you down.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Learning from life and circumstances has been an interesting spiritual journey. Don’t just dream about success, but put in the hard work too. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Don’t overpromise or overdo generosity.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Some may have to deal with innumerable delays, including delayed communication. Regularly rejuvenate the mind, body and soul with enough sleep every night.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make excuses to yourself for not completing some work.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Having cleared up a misunderstanding; it’s now time to work together amicably. Get immediate attention to allergies.

Cosmic tip: Remember life doesn’t wait for anyone; you have to pursue goals and ambitions regularly.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Make it a point to throw away unnecessary things from personal spaces, making place for the universe to fill them with better vibes.

Cosmic tip: Only accept work you are confident of completing today.