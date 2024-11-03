Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Horoscope today, November 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 4.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

It’s an unwise decision to close yourself off from so many work opportunities being sent by the universe. Simplify daily life. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be so vulnerable to other people’s opinions.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Stay away from arguments between three people as you don’t know the reason. Friends you’ve not met for some-time get in touch.

Cosmic tip: Continue being practical, reining in the desire to be impulsive.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Receiving work related news has you starting work on it, till there’s a realization of it not being official.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful to the universe for all that is going right in life.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A payment is received which gets spent almost immediately in paying bills. Depend on your self-esteem if someone won’t share all details (being secretive).

Cosmic tip: Continue making family the centre of your universe.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A new friend just disappears and there’s plenty to hear about this from family. Continue to eat healthy food.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared for life going on a different and a better path.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Receiving karmic justice feels so refreshing, especially since there’s been a slow karmic cycle evolving. Consider a new contract carefully.

Cosmic tip: Have power points and electrical fuses checked by a reputed electrician.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

The outcome depends on how you approach a situation. A mind-set of wanting to get to the root of the issue and speaking courteously helps.

Cosmic tip: Be someone people can depend on.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Two potential clients get in touch, but their terms and conditions aren’t acceptable. Increase present knowledge by listening attentively.

Cosmic tip: Be certain about the goal, remaining on the path in-spite-of ups and downs.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

The only way to make-up for reacting the way you did is to immediately discuss it, extending apologies.

Cosmic tip: Realize what’s said is not meant to be as you’ve understood. Ask again for clarifications.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A karmic cycle for a holiday-cum-work combined begins. Update computer skills if necessary.

Cosmic tip: Consciously and gradually let go of an episode from the past. Life has improved from that point in any case.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

It’s not fair to judge an emotional connection with someone known earlier. Each person is so different.

Cosmic tip: Be tolerant if someone seems to be behaving in a more than usual nonchalant manner.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

An invisible balance settles agitated vibes with two people as the universe steps in to individually clarify a point. An older lady visits in the evening.

Cosmic tip: Take your time about making plans.