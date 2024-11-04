Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, November 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Those involved in a family business and who suggest more modern ways to follow maybe met with disagreement. Let it be. Some decide on a marriage date.

Cosmic tip: Sign papers after reading them carefully.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

This karmic cycle is favourable for new projects, especially with a client who was introduced by a friend.

Cosmic tip: Keep trying to think up an original catch phrase for promoting a new product.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Being praised for work completed feels so good since it was quite challenging. A friend gives wise financial advice.

Cosmic tip: Trust gut feeling and instincts to make sure you make the right decisions.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Singles are in the dasha of new relationships. Take competition at work in your stride as you are the best in any case.

Cosmic tip: Make choices carefully instead of a hastily made decision.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Today favours all financial decisions (as long as they are well-thought-out-ones).

Cosmic tip: Realize when it’s time to hold onto a dying and decaying situation and when the time is right to let go.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

An expense is dealt with easily because you had already set aside finds for it. Something wonderful is coming your way.

Cosmic tip: Live a carefree and tension-free life, letting go of all complications.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

This is an auspicious time to launch new ventures, looking ahead to even more success and auspicious times in life. Be grateful.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow negative comments or situations affect you. Walk away.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Views may be one dimensional towards some family members. Be aware you need two hands to clap. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Plan the next course of action to avoid a plateau phase.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Some methods chosen to resolve problems may be a bit high handed or even strongly aggressive. Think about it carefully before acting.

Cosmic tip: Be true to yourself first and intuitively make relationship decisions.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Focusing on one goal at a time is a better idea as all energy can be invested in it. Plan ahead too.

Cosmic tip: Practise positive visualization to calm the mind and get good sleep.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

The time is right to introduce more efficient work methods gradually, allowing people time for acceptance.

Cosmic tip: Don’t criticize as the person is doing their best. Not everyone is a stickler for perfection.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

It’s because of faith in yourself that unsolicited advice is not acceptable. Remain focused on the future, refusing to remain in a yesterday’s time warp mode.

Cosmic tip: Be as self-sufficient as possible.