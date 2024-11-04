Horoscope today, November 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational image. Pic/iStock
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 5.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Those involved in a family business and who suggest more modern ways to follow maybe met with disagreement. Let it be. Some decide on a marriage date.
Cosmic tip: Sign papers after reading them carefully.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
This karmic cycle is favourable for new projects, especially with a client who was introduced by a friend.
Cosmic tip: Keep trying to think up an original catch phrase for promoting a new product.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Being praised for work completed feels so good since it was quite challenging. A friend gives wise financial advice.
Cosmic tip: Trust gut feeling and instincts to make sure you make the right decisions.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Singles are in the dasha of new relationships. Take competition at work in your stride as you are the best in any case.
Cosmic tip: Make choices carefully instead of a hastily made decision.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Today favours all financial decisions (as long as they are well-thought-out-ones).
Cosmic tip: Realize when it’s time to hold onto a dying and decaying situation and when the time is right to let go.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
An expense is dealt with easily because you had already set aside finds for it. Something wonderful is coming your way.
Cosmic tip: Live a carefree and tension-free life, letting go of all complications.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
This is an auspicious time to launch new ventures, looking ahead to even more success and auspicious times in life. Be grateful.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow negative comments or situations affect you. Walk away.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Views may be one dimensional towards some family members. Be aware you need two hands to clap. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Plan the next course of action to avoid a plateau phase.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Some methods chosen to resolve problems may be a bit high handed or even strongly aggressive. Think about it carefully before acting.
Cosmic tip: Be true to yourself first and intuitively make relationship decisions.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Focusing on one goal at a time is a better idea as all energy can be invested in it. Plan ahead too.
Cosmic tip: Practise positive visualization to calm the mind and get good sleep.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
The time is right to introduce more efficient work methods gradually, allowing people time for acceptance.
Cosmic tip: Don’t criticize as the person is doing their best. Not everyone is a stickler for perfection.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
It’s because of faith in yourself that unsolicited advice is not acceptable. Remain focused on the future, refusing to remain in a yesterday’s time warp mode.
Cosmic tip: Be as self-sufficient as possible.