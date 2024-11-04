Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today November 5 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, November 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 05 November,2024 12:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, November 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, November 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 5.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Those involved in a family business and who suggest more modern ways to follow maybe met with disagreement. Let it be. Some decide on a marriage date.
Cosmic tip: Sign papers after reading them carefully.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
This karmic cycle is favourable for new projects, especially with a client who was introduced by a friend. 
Cosmic tip: Keep trying to think up an original catch phrase for promoting a new product.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Being praised for work completed feels so good since it was quite challenging. A friend gives wise financial advice.
Cosmic tip: Trust gut feeling and instincts to make sure you make the right decisions.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Singles are in the dasha of new relationships. Take competition at work in your stride as you are the best in any case.
Cosmic tip: Make choices carefully instead of a hastily made decision.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Today favours all financial decisions (as long as they are well-thought-out-ones). 
Cosmic tip: Realize when it’s time to hold onto a dying and decaying situation and when the time is right to let go.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
An expense is dealt with easily because you had already set aside finds for it. Something wonderful is coming your way.
Cosmic tip: Live a carefree and tension-free life, letting go of all complications.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
This is an auspicious time to launch new ventures, looking ahead to even more success and auspicious times in life. Be grateful.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow negative comments or situations affect you. Walk away.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Views may be one dimensional towards some family members. Be aware you need two hands to clap. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Plan the next course of action to avoid a plateau phase.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Some methods chosen to resolve problems may be a bit high handed or even strongly aggressive. Think about it carefully before acting.
Cosmic tip: Be true to yourself first and intuitively make relationship decisions.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Focusing on one goal at a time is a better idea as all energy can be invested in it. Plan ahead too.
Cosmic tip: Practise positive visualization to calm the mind and get good sleep.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
The time is right to introduce more efficient work methods gradually, allowing people time for acceptance. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t criticize as the person is doing their best. Not everyone is a stickler for perfection.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
It’s because of faith in yourself that unsolicited advice is not acceptable. Remain focused on the future, refusing to remain in a yesterday’s time warp mode.
Cosmic tip: Be as self-sufficient as possible.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK