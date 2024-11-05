Horoscope today, November 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

After a hectic two days at work you hope today is easier to manage.

Cosmic tip: Take a life altering situation in your stride. You had no idea a decision would turn around like this.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A karmic cycle of good luck begins. Dealing with envy is something you are so used to, so carry on with life regardless. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of resentful undercurrents.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Good news about legal or bureaucratic changes are welcome even though you were expecting this.

Cosmic tip: Remain rooted in the present moment so you understand what is actually and casually being said.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There is increased closeness and emotional bonding with your spouse/ partner. Diversifying the business is priority. Do eat healthy food.

Cosmic tip: Reach out for what is yours according to the laws of karma.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Do remember to buy a birthday gift for a friend/ relative. Don’t get into a situation of blaming each other.

Cosmic tip: Just follow intuition to pinpoint what needs to be changed or altered minutely.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Carefully selecting another option and realizing how right you were to do so is a relief. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Work gradually towards making different choices than what you’ve been accustomed to so far.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Even after so long you don’t have faith in what’s being conveyed as there’s something a little ‘off’ about the story. Just step back.

Cosmic tip: Do think before saying what you really think.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Leave aside fad diets, just eating regular everyday food. Do consult the doctor if not feeling well, even if you feel it’s just indigestion.

Cosmic tip: Take some time to relax and re-coup energy levels.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Students are focused on studies. A busy day unfolds when it had begun quietly and peacefully.

Cosmic tip: Remember you can’t please everyone all the time and sometimes a decision has to be taken.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Wanting to relocate on a whim is so unlike you, so take time off to understand why you are feeling this way. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Don’t have unrealistic expectations for the evening.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

An unexpected gift is such a pleasant surprise. Now that life has a balance, you are more than happy to indulge someone you love a lot.

Cosmic tip: Plan a holiday overseas if possible.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Agenda for the day was planned on Monday and all goes according to plan. Some may decide on buying a vehicle. Monitor a new healing therapy.

Cosmic tip: Allow anxieties to ease off peacefully.