Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, October 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 1.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This feeling of uneasiness/worry gradually abates as the day progresses. A lost item is found.

Cosmic tip: Show appreciation towards those who simplify everyday life, helping achieve daily plans.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Walk around an issue or discuss it in a mature and peaceful manner. Don’t be in a rush to refuse a request.

Cosmic tip: Don’t trust blindly. Someone is hiding ill feelings towards you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Love shared is in a positive karmic cycle of mutual trust. Treat a sudden cold or a cough immediately.

Cosmic tip: Be careful of a cleverly concealed trap covered up with sweet and fluffy words.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Self-employed Cancereans are likely to sign a deal that promises good financial returns.

Cosmic tip: Try and control repetitive action or words that cause so much emotional upheaval.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Professional success makes you regarded very highly by clients/ colleagues alike. A karmic cycle of making unwise investments should be kept on hold for now.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to instincts and intuition.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Collecting knowledge, information, facts and data makes this a busy day. A breakthrough, where hidden facts are unearthed takes you by surprise.

Cosmic tip: Plan a strategy after thinking over the matter minutely.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Making time to just spend time together is a great way to create and maintain closeness. Hold back, keeping a secret to yourself.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared for a last-minute travel plan.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new beginning can only manifest when something ends, so face the future with a positive mindset. Be aware of surroundings. Drive carefully.

Cosmic tip: Make a decision that seems hard, but is laser sharp.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be open to a change, a movement and life being different to what it has been so far. Some have an extra income.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate life and the various experiences it brings.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A family business picks up pace after quite a long time of just staying afloat. This karmic cycle promises negotiations bringing positive results and good news.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a take-charge attitude.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Those who freelance enter an interesting and a busy karmic cycle of work coming in via other contacts made in the past. Some work remotely from home.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this security and stability.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

There’s a feeling of elation at completion of a challenging project for which you had no guidance at all. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Singles, keep an open mind about a new friend.