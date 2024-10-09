Horoscope today, October 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational image. Pic/iStock
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 10.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Simplifying everyday living habits gathers in more time for you.
Cosmic tip: Keep in mind that thriving and abundance is a state of mind. The more awareness there is, the more the universe sends.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Some are in line for a raise in salary/ promotion. Unexpectedly, quite a large amount is spent on travelling for work.
Cosmic tip: Keep focus on gentle options, under reacting to annoying people/ situations.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Being practical and firm works to your advantage; plus getting rid of this feeling of being taken for granted ends.
Cosmic tip: Let go of what’s comfortable, being willing to accept a newer life.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
There’s a breakthrough in negotiations that seemed to go on interminably. Keep thoughts to yourself, maintain a diplomatic façade.
Cosmic tip: Expand horizons, being willing to look at the world with newer eyes.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A good idea being shot down by someone in authority is disappointing and annoying too. Just complete pending work.
Cosmic tip: Don’t follow an oft walked on path; chart a new trail for yourself.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A positive financial time begins--income increases. It seems to be a replay of an earlier uncomfortable situation which should be ignored.
Cosmic tip: Release fear and uncertainty, waiting for a miracle to manifest.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Being able to influence family to consider your point of view speaks for excellent oratory powers of persuasion. Singles have met their soul-mate.
Cosmic tip: Transform life by practicing an attitude of gratitude alway
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Earning karmic brownie points is a given since you’ve dealt with such difficult times without becoming bitter. Negotiations move for closure.
Cosmic tip: Think contemporary, but keep ethics rooted as followed in the past.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
You may know what’s best for you, but the universe knows better. Move through life with trust. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Return every call, no matter how small and insignificant it may seem.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Unexpected changes for the better are like a gift from the Higher Power. Maintain an attitude of gratitude.
Cosmic tip: Know your place in a friend’s life—and where you place them in yours.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Carefully considering a job offer helps make the right choice. Try and eat home cooked food as often as is possible.
Cosmic tip: Consciously move the karmic graph upwards by thinking positive thoughts.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Surprisingly, a relative who hardly speaks to you gets in touch. Listen carefully before responding.
Cosmic tip: Accept heartbreak as a learning lesson; it’s not that the universe is out to punish you.