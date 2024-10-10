Horoscope today, October 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 11.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Compromising in a relationship seems worth it to you, and this nurturing attitude makes it stronger. Listen to gut feeling.

Cosmic tip: Take the first step forward instead of remaining rooted to the spot.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Dealing with too much pressure at work requires considering a balance that’s lighter.

Cosmic tip: Realise what you thought was a difficult situation actually brought so many new beginnings in life.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Maintain a cool mind if driving the vehicle yourself. Working out a new assignment brings out primitive feelings of satisfaction when completed. Cosmic tip: Pay attention to ideas emerging from the soul level.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Polishing business/ career skills is followed through assiduously so you are the first choice for a promotion. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Choose words carefully as the other person may feel victimised and put-down.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Receiving unexpected money in the bank account is worrying; an email follows. Eat homecooked food.

Cosmic tip: Keep the mindset and attitude positive and forward looking.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

It’s wiser to keep true thoughts to yourself; being honestly outspoken won’t be appreciated.

Cosmic tip: Listen with your heart; throw shoulders back and move ahead as life takes a turn for the better.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A business partnership of three deciding to go their own way is a wrench, but you’ll survive and thrive financially.

Cosmic tip: Find a depth of self-awareness and peace when spending time in solitude.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

It’s good to get away for a few days from an atmosphere of impatience. A family elder needs to take better care of health.

Cosmic tip: Wait for a more positive karmic cycle.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A job offer sounds good; then another one is received, causing confusion.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate new insights after discussing a waiting period at a crossroads in life.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Cosmic timing is of the essence for life to move forward for a relationship in a positive manner.

Cosmic tip: For the moment just flow with the karmic tide that keeps you guessing.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Feeling fulfilled is more important than achieving impossible goals set in a moment of haziness. An issue with the spouse/ partner is resolved.

Cosmic tip: Choose the direction and path of life carefully.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

An important karmic cycle approaches that addresses several areas of life that need to be changed. Do regularly get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Let a person go if that is what they have decided.