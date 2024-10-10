Horoscope today, October 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational pic
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 11.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Compromising in a relationship seems worth it to you, and this nurturing attitude makes it stronger. Listen to gut feeling.
Cosmic tip: Take the first step forward instead of remaining rooted to the spot.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Dealing with too much pressure at work requires considering a balance that’s lighter.
Cosmic tip: Realise what you thought was a difficult situation actually brought so many new beginnings in life.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Maintain a cool mind if driving the vehicle yourself. Working out a new assignment brings out primitive feelings of satisfaction when completed. Cosmic tip: Pay attention to ideas emerging from the soul level.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Polishing business/ career skills is followed through assiduously so you are the first choice for a promotion. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Choose words carefully as the other person may feel victimised and put-down.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Receiving unexpected money in the bank account is worrying; an email follows. Eat homecooked food.
Cosmic tip: Keep the mindset and attitude positive and forward looking.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
It’s wiser to keep true thoughts to yourself; being honestly outspoken won’t be appreciated.
Cosmic tip: Listen with your heart; throw shoulders back and move ahead as life takes a turn for the better.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A business partnership of three deciding to go their own way is a wrench, but you’ll survive and thrive financially.
Cosmic tip: Find a depth of self-awareness and peace when spending time in solitude.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
It’s good to get away for a few days from an atmosphere of impatience. A family elder needs to take better care of health.
Cosmic tip: Wait for a more positive karmic cycle.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A job offer sounds good; then another one is received, causing confusion.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate new insights after discussing a waiting period at a crossroads in life.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Cosmic timing is of the essence for life to move forward for a relationship in a positive manner.
Cosmic tip: For the moment just flow with the karmic tide that keeps you guessing.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Feeling fulfilled is more important than achieving impossible goals set in a moment of haziness. An issue with the spouse/ partner is resolved.
Cosmic tip: Choose the direction and path of life carefully.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
An important karmic cycle approaches that addresses several areas of life that need to be changed. Do regularly get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Let a person go if that is what they have decided.