Horoscope today, October 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 12.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
It’s just as well energy levels are high since this is a highly dynamic day of making major progress at work.
Cosmic tip: Work out pros and cons before giving the ‘go ahead’ signal.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Dealing with imaginary problems and finding perfect solutions is such a waste of an otherwise productive day. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Keep control over a mental ‘roundabout’ that goes on ceaselessly.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Give love and friendship wisely and only to those who value you as a person. Don’t ignore minor health issues.
Cosmic tip: Make positive karma for yourself by forgiving, and then maintain a distance.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Office work is a plodding bore, but deal with it..
Cosmic tip: Try to understand a friend and why the personality is the way it is. People won’t change to become a clone of you.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Unexpected expenses are highlighted by the Tarot. Taking family into confidence about a plan creates good vibes.
Cosmic tip: Keep perception practical, being sharply aware of slight deviation from the other person.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Being grateful for what the Higher Power has granted is proof of having made so many positive karmas.
Cosmic tip: Spend time with people who want you to be happy. Avoid those who criticise.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Today is favourable for those seeking employment or considering starting a small business. Drop the mask when ordered to follow instructions.
Cosmic tip: Be your true original self around family.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
News about an ex-colleague is disturbing, even though it was tough working together. Remain focused.
Cosmic tip: Keep priorities balanced even if there are some disturbances.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Knowing what’s the right angle to highlight in marketing a product is something you have to insist on.
Cosmic tip: Be aware about how a person speaks to you as this reveals true feelings.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Singles enter a relationship dasha. Do enough research for a project. Give yourself time to recover if there has been a health issue.
Cosmic tip: Make use of opportunities as soon as they appear.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Positive circumstances overtake slowly moving negative ones, much to your delight. Some deal with relocation. Don’t ignore fever or an earache.
Cosmic tip: Keep expectations practical. This way you won’t be disappointed.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Tactfully deal with someone who is a ‘know it all’ kind of a person and doesn’t back off easily. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Gently let go of grudges both big and small.