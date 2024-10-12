Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today October 12 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, October 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 12 October,2024 02:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, October 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, October 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 12.


Taurus   Aries   
March 21 – April 20
It’s just as well energy levels are high since this is a highly dynamic day of making major progress at work.
Cosmic tip: Work out pros and cons before giving the ‘go ahead’ signal. 


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Dealing with imaginary problems and finding perfect solutions is such a waste of an otherwise productive day. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Keep control over a mental ‘roundabout’ that goes on ceaselessly.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Give love and friendship wisely and only to those who value you as a person. Don’t ignore minor health issues.
Cosmic tip: Make positive karma for yourself by forgiving, and then maintain a distance.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Office work is a plodding bore, but deal with it.. 
Cosmic tip: Try to understand a friend and why the personality is the way it is. People won’t change to become a clone of you.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Unexpected expenses are highlighted by the Tarot. Taking family into confidence about a plan creates good vibes.
Cosmic tip: Keep perception practical, being sharply aware of slight deviation from the other person.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Being grateful for what the Higher Power has granted is proof of having made so many positive karmas. 
Cosmic tip: Spend time with people who want you to be happy. Avoid those who criticise.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Today is favourable for those seeking employment or considering starting a small business. Drop the mask when ordered to follow instructions.
Cosmic tip: Be your true original self around family.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
News about an ex-colleague is disturbing, even though it was tough working together. Remain focused. 
Cosmic tip: Keep priorities balanced even if there are some disturbances.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Knowing what’s the right angle to highlight in marketing a product is something you have to insist on. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware about how a person speaks to you as this reveals true feelings.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Singles enter a relationship dasha. Do enough research for a project. Give yourself time to recover if there has been a health issue. 
Cosmic tip: Make use of opportunities as soon as they appear.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Positive circumstances overtake slowly moving negative ones, much to your delight. Some deal with relocation. Don’t ignore fever or an earache.
Cosmic tip: Keep expectations practical. This way you won’t be disappointed.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Tactfully deal with someone who is a ‘know it all’ kind of a person and doesn’t back off easily. Do get enough sleep. 
Cosmic tip: Gently let go of grudges both big and small.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK