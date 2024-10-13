Horoscope today, October 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 14.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Keeping an open mind during a conversation saves you from feeling coerced into making a decision. Do drink enough water.

Cosmic tip: Trust you are being looked after, supported in mysterious and wondrous ways.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Those seeking to buy/ rent property find the ideal one. Talks with a client could go either way; choose words carefully while talking.

Cosmic tip: Listen to the wisdom that rises from the soul level.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Do travel bookings in advance. Maintain a friend’s confidence by keeping a personal talk to yourself for ever.

Cosmic tip: Mentally consider crossing a bridge as leaving the past behind, beginning a better life.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Don’t allow anyone to divert attention and focus; complete work quickly. Karma is balanced because of important lessons learnt. Don’t ignore a stomach ache.

Cosmic tip: Reclaim your power. Stand with your head held high.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Connections to the Creator deepen as you decide to be happy now instead of when you feel life seems to be perfect.

Cosmic tip: Allow childlike enthusiasm and wonder flood your heart and mind.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A legal case or some enquiry is in your favour. ‘Friends’ you don’t want to meet- call.

Cosmic tip: Take another look at people and situations in life; what do you need to actively change?

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Living life with serenity and grace helps avoid certain pitfalls you may be tempted to experience. Be aware if out for a walk.

Cosmic tip: Release old situations, relationships or routines which no longer work.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A slowly rolling karmic cycle ends after 2 p.m., so just be patient.

Cosmic tip: Consciously let go of past life limitations that hold you back from achieving so much in this lifetime.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Spending time with a friend whose ideas about life are revolutionary and so true, helps trim out shadows from yours.

Cosmic tip: Don’t hinder progress or what appear to be obstacles. Go around them.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Professionally a lucky karmic cycle breaks the monotony of dealing with the same kind of work.

Cosmic tip: Remember you don’t have to live up to expectations others set up. Be your unique self.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

By choosing a career that resonates with your personality keeps you focused.

Cosmic tip: Be open to support and help from others even if there’s a feeling of being able to manage on your own.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Karma works in your favour by slowly drawing in the kind of a life you’ve always dreamt of. Be patient.

Cosmic tip: Be thoughtful in all areas of life, not being impulsive or egoistic.