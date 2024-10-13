Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today October 14 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, October 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 14 October,2024 12:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 14.


Taurus   Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Keeping an open mind during a conversation saves you from feeling coerced into making a decision. Do drink enough water.
Cosmic tip: Trust you are being looked after, supported in mysterious and wondrous ways. 


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Those seeking to buy/ rent property find the ideal one. Talks with a client could go either way; choose words carefully while talking. 
Cosmic tip: Listen to the wisdom that rises from the soul level.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Do travel bookings in advance. Maintain a friend’s confidence by keeping a personal talk to yourself for ever. 
Cosmic tip: Mentally consider crossing a bridge as leaving the past behind, beginning a better life.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Don’t allow anyone to divert attention and focus; complete work quickly. Karma is balanced because of important lessons learnt. Don’t ignore a stomach ache. 
Cosmic tip: Reclaim your power. Stand with your head held high.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Connections to the Creator deepen as you decide to be happy now instead of when you feel life seems to be perfect. 
Cosmic tip: Allow childlike enthusiasm and wonder flood your heart and mind. 

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A legal case or some enquiry is in your favour. ‘Friends’ you don’t want to meet- call. 
Cosmic tip: Take another look at people and situations in life; what do you need to actively change?

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Living life with serenity and grace helps avoid certain pitfalls you may be tempted to experience. Be aware if out for a walk.
Cosmic tip: Release old situations, relationships or routines which no longer work.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A slowly rolling karmic cycle ends after 2 p.m., so just be patient. 
Cosmic tip: Consciously let go of past life limitations that hold you back from achieving so much in this lifetime.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Spending time with a friend whose ideas about life are revolutionary and so true, helps trim out shadows from yours. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t hinder progress or what appear to be obstacles. Go around them.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Professionally a lucky karmic cycle breaks the monotony of dealing with the same kind of work.  
Cosmic tip: Remember you don’t have to live up to expectations others set up. Be your unique self.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
By choosing a career that resonates with your personality keeps you focused. 
Cosmic tip: Be open to support and help from others even if there’s a feeling of being able to manage on your own.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Karma works in your favour by slowly drawing in the kind of a life you’ve always dreamt of.  Be patient.
Cosmic tip: Be thoughtful in all areas of life, not being impulsive or egoistic.

