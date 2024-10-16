Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational pic

Listen to this article Horoscope today, October 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

No excuse will be accepted; showing results is what is expected. Drive with awareness.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take someone you love for granted. Love has to be worked at to strengthen and maintain it.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Tackle a major chunk of work depending on whether you work best in the morning or from late afternoon. Some inner reflection helps make wise decisions.

Cosmic tip: Don’t react impulsively to a statement.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Being prepared with diplomatic answers; but at the last minute the truth just tumbles out, which stresses you even more.

Cosmic tip: Remember the world doesn’t stop for anyone. People carry on with life.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The mind works on all cylinders allowing you to complete work quickly. A friend calls; the conversation ends in an argument.

Cosmic tip: Let today (and every day) be the best day of life.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Rapport with a younger family member heals. A change of residence is revealed for some (this could be a holiday, too). Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to change the manner of working.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A new karmic cycle brings with it some changes where there’s a necessity to be diplomatic and appreciative.

Cosmic tip: Remember, true change happens from within, so introspect till you get answers.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

No matter how careful you are about expenses, they still catch you unawares.

Cosmic tip: Don’t expect life to be permanently good or bad, as it is in a constant change of flux and movement.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Being one step ahead of competition is due to adopting unusual solutions and advice to clients.

Cosmic tip: Take care of small points first, as these eventually complete the whole project seamlessly eventually.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A difference of opinion goes in your favour since you know proper rules and regulations (your information and knowledge is amazing). Take care of family obligations happily.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition with faith.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Fighting for your space in the hierarchy ladder isn’t necessary since you’ve proved yourself repeatedly.

Cosmic tip: Indulge your favourite hobby of observing people while sitting quietly in a corner.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Success isn’t all about how much money you make, but also the difference you make in people’s lives. There’s a celebration at work.

Cosmic tip: Spend the evening at home, enjoying family time together.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Strength and growth only come through conscious effort and struggle, so keep up the good work. Some receive intimation for an interview.

Cosmic tip: Avoid overdoing it when trying to impress someone.