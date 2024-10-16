Horoscope today, October 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational pic
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 17.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
No excuse will be accepted; showing results is what is expected. Drive with awareness.
Cosmic tip: Don’t take someone you love for granted. Love has to be worked at to strengthen and maintain it.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Tackle a major chunk of work depending on whether you work best in the morning or from late afternoon. Some inner reflection helps make wise decisions.
Cosmic tip: Don’t react impulsively to a statement.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Being prepared with diplomatic answers; but at the last minute the truth just tumbles out, which stresses you even more.
Cosmic tip: Remember the world doesn’t stop for anyone. People carry on with life.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
The mind works on all cylinders allowing you to complete work quickly. A friend calls; the conversation ends in an argument.
Cosmic tip: Let today (and every day) be the best day of life.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Rapport with a younger family member heals. A change of residence is revealed for some (this could be a holiday, too). Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be willing to change the manner of working.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A new karmic cycle brings with it some changes where there’s a necessity to be diplomatic and appreciative.
Cosmic tip: Remember, true change happens from within, so introspect till you get answers.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
No matter how careful you are about expenses, they still catch you unawares.
Cosmic tip: Don’t expect life to be permanently good or bad, as it is in a constant change of flux and movement.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Being one step ahead of competition is due to adopting unusual solutions and advice to clients.
Cosmic tip: Take care of small points first, as these eventually complete the whole project seamlessly eventually.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A difference of opinion goes in your favour since you know proper rules and regulations (your information and knowledge is amazing). Take care of family obligations happily.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition with faith.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Fighting for your space in the hierarchy ladder isn’t necessary since you’ve proved yourself repeatedly.
Cosmic tip: Indulge your favourite hobby of observing people while sitting quietly in a corner.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Success isn’t all about how much money you make, but also the difference you make in people’s lives. There’s a celebration at work.
Cosmic tip: Spend the evening at home, enjoying family time together.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Strength and growth only come through conscious effort and struggle, so keep up the good work. Some receive intimation for an interview.
Cosmic tip: Avoid overdoing it when trying to impress someone.