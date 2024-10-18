Horoscope today, October 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 18.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The future depends on what we do in the present, so keep wits about you when deciding.

Cosmic tip: Consider circumstances carefully as what seems to be true is nowhere near the truth.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Experience is the most difficult teacher; it gives the test first and the lesson later on. Work keeps you very busy.

Cosmic tip: Consciously try and go to sleep as early as is possible.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Prioritize must do chores and then work on deadlines due today and one later on.

Cosmic tip: Wisely, refuse to waste valuable emotions on a relationship that brings no happiness or sense of closeness.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Some complain rose bushes have thorns; others rejoice because thorn bushes have roses (mind-set matters).

Cosmic tip: Accept delays without questioning them. Only be aware of the light at the end of the tunnel.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Concentrating on making long-term investments improves financial portfolio. Whatever you do, let love and family be the guiding factor.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of this shift in karmic vibrations that bring sudden changes.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

To stay away from criticism; say nothing and do nothing to irritate or to wake up the green eyed monster.

Cosmic tip: Focus on realizing an ambitious goal. Then concentrate on the next one.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Perpetually being thankful for what the Higher Power has granted keeps the min peaceful. Plans may need pruning last minute.

Cosmic tip: Keep mind relentlessly focused on the smallest detail to create something exceptional.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

It’s a little surprising (alarming) when someone you don’t get along with is suddenly being very accommodating and kind. News from overseas is heartening (plans are updated).

Cosmic tip: Understand the new project carefully.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This karmic cycle favours new beginnings, especially for entrepreneurs. A friend gets involved with the wrong person, running to you for advice.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for a senior to find fault with work completed.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Be very clear about facts as someone is just waiting to point out discrepancies. Do continue with the healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Diplomatically ends a relationship that has run its course a long time ago.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Though you leave home on time, but a meeting is cancelled at the last moment. A broken relationship ceases to cause emotional stress.

Cosmic tip: Spend a couple of hours with a much loved relative.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

An interesting idea takes root; now it is up to you to take it ahead after making it workable.

Cosmic tip: Look for signs that show karmas have altered the course of life.