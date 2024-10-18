Horoscope today, October 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 19.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The time is just right to work out a plan of action for the future (this may be about the job or buying property).

Cosmic tip: Do your very best in all circumstances.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A slowly unfolding karmic cycle is so annoying, but getting irritated only makes it slower. It ends by 2 p.m.

Cosmic tip: Thank people who help you every day (to keep the day flowing smoothly).

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Being confident once there’s clarity is the way to move ahead. A relationship dasha begins for singles.

Cosmic tip: Let go of what you know is holding you back from making positive karmas.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A karmic cycle of repeated travel begins. There could be an unexpected falling out with a friend.

Cosmic tip: Don’t discuss/ find fault people in their absence. Others will do the same to you.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

So much creativity makes you happy, but is alarming too, wondering if you can keep up with these ideas in the future too.

Cosmic tip: Consciously bring changes into your own world first.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

There’s wisdom in saying little or keeping silent instead. You are happy for a family member.

Cosmic tip: Forget about your age and whether you should be living according to other people’s expectations.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Stay away from an argument with someone who argues just for the sake of having the last word. Work on a project stalls today.

Cosmic tip: Offer an opinion only when asked for it.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Making sure you offer quality work (the final product) keeps you much in demand. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Pursue your artistic hobby that can be a paying one at some point in life.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Keep opinions to yourself even if you know the root of the matter causing an irreversible issue. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Drive carefully, keeping to the speed limit and other safety requirements.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Not being too sure about some points being raised by an elder; do some research first.

Cosmic tip: Don’t give an impression of being busy. Be productive instead even if it takes less time.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Family is supportive about one business idea as the others are quite whimsical and may not work. Enjoy time spent with friends.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate karmic conditions which annoy but also teach valuable lessons.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

There’s no point in reviving an argument just because you are in a defensive mood. A nurturing attitude strengthens caring/ love.

Cosmic tip: Think and consider where thinking process is taking a U turn.