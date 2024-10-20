Horoscope today, October 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 21.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Honing up efficient time management techniques is an important ingredient for success.

Cosmic tip: Choose words carefully to make sure what you are saying is understood in the context of what is said.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Inspiration emerges as you continue with some work that has to be completed latest by tomorrow.

Cosmic tip: Be aware when conversation veers towards sensitive topics at a family function.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Changing circumstances and situations not of your making can be disconcerting, but begin a positive karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Listen in a focused manner to what is being conveyed.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Acknowledge the good evolving in life, knowing only better days are coming through. Do follow traffic rules implicitly and drive carefully. Be diplomatic, not blunt.

Cosmic tip: Aim for perfection in all you do.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

No matter how much someone tries, it’s almost impossible to manipulate your emotions, but one situation mystifies you.

Cosmic tip: Light a candle instead of cursing the darkness (spiritual advice).

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Building a bridge of mutual understanding brings a certain calmness to the relationship.

Cosmic tip: Make small but important changes gradually as life goes on an improvement high.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

It’s easy to be put off by loud behaviour; it’s insecurity that promotes this attitude of being a know-it-all kind of person.

Cosmic tip: Be kind. Make a difference to someone’s life.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Not giving up on your dreams is what winners are all about. Remain focused and positive. A change of residence is revealed for some.

Cosmic tip: Be loving yet firm in interactions with people.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

The Tarot highlights taking direct action, which till now wasn’t possible. Finding something you thought was lost feels great.

Cosmic tip: Do your bit for society by making time to teach under- privileged people.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

It’s best to keep opinions to yourself if someone at home is getting irritated at every little thing. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Don’t give up halfway. Keep trying till there’s success.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Clutter is the physical manifestation of putting things off for later. Conquer nostalgia as it’s time wasted.

Cosmic tip: Practise being minimalistic to see what a difference this makes to personal vibes.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Life hasn’t been all roses; now is the time to reap karmic benefits. Monitor blood sugar levels if diabetic.

Cosmic tip: Follow what your heart desires. Learn a new skill/take up a hobby.