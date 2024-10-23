Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, October 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Weighing out all outcomes before making an important decision is advised by the Tarot.

Cosmic tip: Keep a balance in life, only holding onto those habits which encourage good health, peace of mind and prosperity.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Not thinking from the ego saves you a whole lot of embarrassment. Two new contracts are almost on the point of being signed. Continue with the modified diet.

Cosmic tip: Be adaptable to change.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Life turns sharply into a new direction, taking you unawares. Take a new project forward by adding onto existing ideas, making it more interesting.

Cosmic tip: Read non-fictional and fictional books regularly (or often).

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A calm state of mind helps make right decisions. A friend feels offended by a comment.

Cosmic tip: Don’t go out of your way looking for a difference of opinion. Live and let live.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Pursuing further studies is revealed for some. Be diplomatic when meeting extended family as one person tends to be hyper-reactive.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from people who only complain or find fault.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A confidential matter needs thoughtful and sympathetic handling. It’s not worth being upset with someone younger and immature. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Stand like a rock in matters of principles or ethics.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Sometimes conversations veer onto a different level, and the person reacts in an unseemly manner.

Cosmic tip: Let go of the past since life has steered you through the worst period in your life too.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A busy karmic cycle of travel begins from today. Consciously forgiving past hurts is well worth this decision made. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Place every conceivable effort into a new accomplishment.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Though a troubling issue is resolved, but there’s more karma to work through consciously (you know what it is). Be firm, but not rude or nasty.

Cosmic tip: Diffuse a tense situation at work.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Staying within what is known and comfortable is important at this stage in life. Drive carefully, following all traffic safety rules and regulations.

Cosmic tip: Keep relationships mutually supportive, giving practical advice when asked.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Laser sharp concentration is required to fulfil agendas for the day, beginning almost as soon as you enter the office. One relationship still remains stagnant.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry if friends circle has shrunk.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Those working on multiple projects may have given two appointments for the same time (do check). Being commitment shy enhances the image of being utterly unattainable.

Cosmic tip: Make enough time for family.