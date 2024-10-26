Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representation pic

Listen to this article Horoscope today, October 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Turning your back on a situation won’t help resolve it. Hold talks even if answers make you unhappy.

Cosmic tip: Let go of self-imposed restrictions to make good use of this auspicious karmic cycle.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Enjoy every aspect of a transformation in life, especially situations never experienced before.

Cosmic tip: Warmly embrace changes brought about due to making positive karmas.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Family may disapprove of a friend made at a party, completely forbidding any further meetings.

Cosmic tip: Believe the universe is still quietly balancing karmic justice, which you receive when the time is right.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A good idea is just that: only a good idea. Keep it on hold.

Cosmic tip: Discuss a misunderstanding without allowing time to go by. The more you wait, the more difficult it gets.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

An argument flares up and dies down almost immediately because of the answer given. Concentrate on your own life allowing others to be.

Cosmic tip: Be patient. The universe blesses those who are patient.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A mini family holiday promises to be enjoyable. There’s no point rehashing a situation mentally. Let it go.

Cosmic tip: Deal tactfully with a younger family member, discussing the issue promptly.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being patient with a new employee brings marvellous results extremely quickly. Someone you loved requires time with you.

Cosmic tip: Empathise with a friend grappling with many problems, helping out if possible.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Keeping the mind engaged in a hobby is a pleasant way to spend the day.

Cosmic tip: Take it easy, going with the flow of life. There’s no immediate solution for an issue.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Singles enter a dasha of making new friends: one of whom could become important over time.

Cosmic tip: Hear colleagues out patiently as not everyone is as quick-witted as you.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

An expected expense draws closer, with you still working out budgets, etc. For some there is a lateral move within the organisation.

Cosmic tip: Mentally count strengths, building on them.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Self-employed Aquarians whose business has been slow, find a slight surge in business. You don’t feel emotionally neglected.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to at least consider different points of view.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being at your desk the full day is tiring. Walk around after every half-an-hour to keep circulation moving.

Cosmic tip: Keep suspicions at bay, especially about something that doesn’t concern you.