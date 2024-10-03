Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today October 3 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, October 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 03 October,2024 05:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representation Pic

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 3.


Taurus   Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Taking a firm stand against someone who is being more outspoken than is advisable, nips verbal flood immediately. A payment comes in.
Cosmic tip: Actively pursue spending time alone.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Property transferred to your name begins a karmic cycle of mental peace and also abundance. It’s not advisable to cross-question anyone today. 
Cosmic tip: Make long-term goals that are workable.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The Tarot supports investing in real estate. Continue being in a stronger position as one who makes the final decision about work.
Cosmic tip: Keep an open mind that helps attract a karmic soulmate.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
The best way to calm down a karmic cycle of turmoil is to just take one logical step after another till life settles down peacefully once more. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy undisturbed time spent together.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Deciding against a course of action is a wise mindset of being politically correct. Leos advised to modify their diet must do as advised. 
Cosmic tip: Follow what your heart whispers (for a change).

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Information being withheld is just a hunch which proves to be correct. Keep a low profile for the moment till there’s clarity. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Keep plans low-key and to yourself.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Having an open and honest conversation instead of arbitrarily deciding what should be done maintains an atmosphere which is conducive to working as a team. 
Cosmic tip: Continue having faith in a Higher Power.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Being annoyed is understandable, but this mindset only upsets your own mind. Be calm when dealing with a difficult person. 
Cosmic tip: Be prepared for work related and lifestyle changes for the better.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A shaky relationship reverts back to the way it was at one time. This super charged enthusiasm acts as impetus for the team to do well. 
Cosmic tip: Continue maintaining a no-nonsense attitude.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Helping a colleague with some work is time consuming (you have work to complete too). The Tarot warns against eating food that you know creates digestive upsets. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this peaceful day.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A business trip is luckier than expected; meetings bring positive results and socialising puts you in touch with a potential client. 
Cosmic tip: Make responsible decisions even in the face of temptation.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Work progresses on track, but a team member points out a glaring oversight which is corrected immediately.  
Cosmic tip: Refrain from blurting out what comes to mind; think before speaking.

