Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Horoscope today, October 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Taking a firm stand against someone who is being more outspoken than is advisable, nips verbal flood immediately. A payment comes in.

Cosmic tip: Actively pursue spending time alone.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Property transferred to your name begins a karmic cycle of mental peace and also abundance. It’s not advisable to cross-question anyone today.

Cosmic tip: Make long-term goals that are workable.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

The Tarot supports investing in real estate. Continue being in a stronger position as one who makes the final decision about work.

Cosmic tip: Keep an open mind that helps attract a karmic soulmate.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The best way to calm down a karmic cycle of turmoil is to just take one logical step after another till life settles down peacefully once more.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy undisturbed time spent together.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Deciding against a course of action is a wise mindset of being politically correct. Leos advised to modify their diet must do as advised.

Cosmic tip: Follow what your heart whispers (for a change).

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Information being withheld is just a hunch which proves to be correct. Keep a low profile for the moment till there’s clarity. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep plans low-key and to yourself.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Having an open and honest conversation instead of arbitrarily deciding what should be done maintains an atmosphere which is conducive to working as a team.

Cosmic tip: Continue having faith in a Higher Power.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Being annoyed is understandable, but this mindset only upsets your own mind. Be calm when dealing with a difficult person.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for work related and lifestyle changes for the better.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A shaky relationship reverts back to the way it was at one time. This super charged enthusiasm acts as impetus for the team to do well.

Cosmic tip: Continue maintaining a no-nonsense attitude.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Helping a colleague with some work is time consuming (you have work to complete too). The Tarot warns against eating food that you know creates digestive upsets.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this peaceful day.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A business trip is luckier than expected; meetings bring positive results and socialising puts you in touch with a potential client.

Cosmic tip: Make responsible decisions even in the face of temptation.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Work progresses on track, but a team member points out a glaring oversight which is corrected immediately.

Cosmic tip: Refrain from blurting out what comes to mind; think before speaking.