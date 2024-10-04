Horoscope today, October 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 4.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Turn to a mentor for professional work related advice. A negotiation hanging in balance gets inked soon.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate this physical and emotional healing, which clears emotional wounds and erases past life karma.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Staying away from risky investments, no matter what the pressure, is a wise mind-set. Consciously move beyond a situation you’ve outgrown.

Cosmic tip: Don’t try to control the future, just allowing life to flow unhindered.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Letting go of anger is good, as holding onto it affects mental and physical health.

Cosmic tip: Be open to receiving support without asking for it. This is the universe stepping in to help.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Staying away from making impulsive decisions keeps you in charge of life, helping it head in the right direction.

Cosmic tip: Keep the big picture in mind when unexpected changes not bargained for, occur.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Attending a seminar where people from other branch offices are also present promises to be an interesting time.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be distracted by people, events, even what shimmers in the distance, beckoning you.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Being forced to socialize is something you willing go along with.

Cosmic tip: Make time to see and cherish the wonders of the universe as they unfold in life, making it even more beautiful.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Managing to convince the boss about your idea for the project is diplomacy at its best. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Trust the gut feeling that you are headed in the right direction.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Cherish friendships, letting go of what’s bringing unhappiness and misery, along with negative vibes of jealousy. Do continue with the personalized diet.

Cosmic tip: Find pleasure in life, no matter what’s occurring in life.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

An important career decision has been on hold for a while. Don’t hurry.

Cosmic tip: Allow new perceptions to emerge by not being in a hurry to understand what seems slightly foggy as of now.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

This is a great time to start a project, initiate a relationship or purchase a house. Let go of hesitations/ concerns.

Cosmic tip: Count your blessings, knowing that many more are coming towards you.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Wanting to just step off the merry-go-round for a while is understandable. Take a few days to just relax if possible. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Keep a balance between thoughts, words and actions.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A sometimes on and sometimes off relationship finally settles down somewhat, till the next episode or flare-up.

Cosmic tip: Keep co-existence at home peaceful and loving even when disagreeing with certain points of view.