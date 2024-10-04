Breaking News
Horoscope today October 4 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, October 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 04 October,2024 02:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, October 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 4.


Taurus   Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Turn to a mentor for professional work related advice. A negotiation hanging in balance gets inked soon.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate this physical and emotional healing, which clears emotional wounds and erases past life karma. 


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Staying away from risky investments, no matter what the pressure, is a wise mind-set. Consciously move beyond a situation you’ve outgrown.
Cosmic tip: Don’t try to control the future, just allowing life to flow unhindered.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Letting go of anger is good, as holding onto it affects mental and physical health. 
Cosmic tip: Be open to receiving support without asking for it. This is the universe stepping in to help.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Staying away from making impulsive decisions keeps you in charge of life, helping it head in the right direction. 
Cosmic tip: Keep the big picture in mind when unexpected changes not bargained for, occur.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Attending a seminar where people from other branch offices are also present promises to be an interesting time. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t be distracted by people, events, even what shimmers in the distance, beckoning you.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Being forced to socialize is something you willing go along with. 
Cosmic tip: Make time to see and cherish the wonders of the universe as they unfold in life, making it even more beautiful.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Managing to convince the boss about your idea for the project is diplomacy at its best. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Trust the gut feeling that you are headed in the right direction.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Cherish friendships, letting go of what’s bringing unhappiness and misery, along with negative vibes of jealousy. Do continue with the personalized diet.
Cosmic tip: Find pleasure in life, no matter what’s occurring in life. 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
An important career decision has been on hold for a while. Don’t hurry. 
Cosmic tip: Allow new perceptions to emerge by not being in a hurry to understand what seems slightly foggy as of now. 

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
This is a great time to start a project, initiate a relationship or purchase a house. Let go of hesitations/ concerns.
Cosmic tip: Count your blessings, knowing that many more are coming towards you.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Wanting to just step off the merry-go-round for a while is understandable. Take a few days to just relax if possible. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Keep a balance between thoughts, words and actions.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A sometimes on and sometimes off relationship finally settles down somewhat, till the next episode or flare-up.
Cosmic tip: Keep co-existence at home peaceful and loving even when disagreeing with certain points of view.

Horoscope

