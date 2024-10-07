Horoscope today, October 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 8.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A sincere relationship or a loyal friendship is revealed by the Tarot. Keep diet in mind when attending social functions.

Cosmic tip: Make a wise choice even if tempted to take the easy way out.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Spiritual, mental and physical health are in top form. This is a karmic cycle of life changing and evolving over time. Make choices that boost career/ business.

Cosmic tip: Do regularly get enough sleep.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A meeting at the office with a client goes through the gamut of agreeing, then disagreeing till both agree on several points about the project.

Cosmic tip: Seek someone older and trustworthy for advice.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A check is received or a monetary transaction happens quicker than expected. Enjoy smaller pleasures of life.

Cosmic tip: Be committed about honing up on more knowledge that helps career/ business bring greater profits.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The Tarot reveals change and movement. For some this could be relocation, a change of job or being willing to make an important life altering decision.

Cosmic tip: Seek newer ways to increase productivity.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Poised at a crossroads; keeping the mind calm, being willing to take the path pointed out by the universe works advantageously. A new contract/ project is signed.

Cosmic tip: Bide your time, being patient.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Maintaining a positive outlook about life, daily life and choosing a nurturing lifestyle works for you.

Cosmic tip: Accepting life evolves in different ways according to personal karmic cycles is a wise mind-set.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

This isn’t the time to be indecisive or uncertain about the path to be taken. The universe hands a gift on a silver platter.

Cosmic tip: Work towards realizing the next set of goals.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Taking a holiday, moving away for a few days to a friend/ relative’s house is the change denoted by the Tarot.

Cosmic tip: Seek Divine Guidance when unable to see the wood for the trees.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Resist when the mind pulls in two opposing directions; and both are wrong. Don’t be in a hurry to make impulsive decisions. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Outsource work if very busy.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There’s end to difficulties, stress and worry. All it needed was a mental stepping back, waiting for the universe to step in, doing its job.

Cosmic tip: Accept help from an unexpected source.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

This is a positive karmic cycle for trade, commerce, import/ export, sales, purchases and transactions. You are given free reign over decisions.

Cosmic tip: Be independent and self-sufficient, keeping the mind open to possibilities.