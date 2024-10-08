Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, October 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 9.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A slow moving karmic cycle doesn’t disrupt any plans for the day as meetings have already been confirmed once again.

Cosmic tip: Don’t question the universe in this evolving time of changing karmic cycle.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

See both sides of the situation without being judgmental or having any other motive in mind. Keep a low profile. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Reflect, redirect energy into jobs that require immediate attention.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Having a more balanced approach to work and personal life brings satisfaction from both areas of life. Keep communication flowing unhindered.

Cosmic tip: Take shelter in your own wisdom, knowing answers are locked within.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Latent aptitude points at intelligence, creativity and strong will power. Use these gifts from the universe wisely for effect.

Cosmic tip: Keep emotions under control at work as this helps people realize genuine sincerity.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A morning deadline is met on time, with the rest of the day taken up with non-urgent work. Let go of no-win situations.

Cosmic tip: Be ready and waiting to embrace new horizons and goals.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Detailed plans made come to naught as decisions are taken by a higher authority.

Cosmic tip: Tap into your spiritual source to find peace of mind. Enter this sanctuary whenever the need arises.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Follow up with sending reminders to those who owe you money (don’t feel awkward).

Cosmic tip: Keep moving forward even if there are hurdles in the way. This is a test of your will-power.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Do check if the vehicle insurance/ PUC has to be renewed. The universe sends so many new work opportunities.

Cosmic tip: Get the big picture quite clearly, as this allows making long term plans.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

It’s a blessing in disguise when two meetings are cancelled since you need to get back home earlier today. Don’t worry.

Cosmic tip: Treat trip-ups as minor mistakes, not wasting time regretting them obsessively.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Plans do fall apart but you are ready with other options, quickly phoning up people to let them know change of plans.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this new lifestyle. This is a gift from the universe.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be on your guard as you are likely to be cheated of some money in an extremely clever manner.

Cosmic tip: Learn to trust with trust, knowing you are loved by the Higher Power- always.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Attending a party brings in a feeling of déjà vu. What follows it strengthens belief even more.

Cosmic tip: Believe your spiritual journey is exactly where it’s meant to be. Don’t fight it.