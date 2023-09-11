Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, Sept 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 11.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A wrong relationship decision could lead to emotional angst and regrettable indecision. Financial insecurity ends soon.

Cosmic tip: Make sure you draw in some additional perks if changing the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Having to work later than usual was expected. Use cleverness to turn a situation to your advantage.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate all the universe has gifted. Don’t waste this time in regrets.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Mid-afternoon brings good news over the email. Do all you can to remain healthy and happy.

Cosmic tip: Be patient with your spouse/partner who may be slightly irritable.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The answer to a question is one of those enlightened moments of great clarity.

Cosmic tip: Listen to what friends have to say even if you don’t agree with their viewpoint.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Keep emotions in check. Speak only when you’ve sorted out tangled reasons and arguments. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t just decide to live elsewhere. This is a knee-jerk decision.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Meditation brings serenity that connects mind, body and soul seamlessly. Follow healthy eating habits.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this new relationship which seems like one out of a Barbara Cartland novel.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A karmic relationship that began in a past lifetime continues in the present. Start your day by repeating positive verbalisations.

Cosmic tip: Stay happily rooted to strong emotional connections.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A business meeting brings results soon. There’s immediate and reciprocal chemistry with someone new. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about making negative karmas by talking without thinking.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This karmic cycle is one of frequent business travel. There’s new insight or a burst of creativity for some.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be harsh just because you can get away with it.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Don’t get into an argument of no consequence or importance. Wisely, let it be.

Cosmic tip: Wait for this karmic cycle of annoying delays to run its natural course.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Don’t play the victim. Ask for help instead. Take a couple of days off to rejuvenate and recharge inner batteries.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy a day that comes with no challenges or surprises.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Be on your guard or someone tricks you into saying something that can be used against you. An event leaves you empowered.

Cosmic tip: Compartmentalise life if feeling overwhelmed.