Horoscope today, September 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 01 September,2025 01:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 1.

Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
There may be more to a situation than is obvious, so don’t take any action as of now. A legal situation bypasses you.
Cosmic tip: Wait till there’s more clarity if feeling unsure or confused.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Coping with quickly emerging deadlines is easy because of your strong will power. A group trip is planned when not considering it at all. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t remain anchored in a time-warp of memories or regret.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A short trip brings good results. Better communication at work results in clearer understanding of intricacies in a project. 
Cosmic tip: Spend some quiet time alone to centre in the present.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Facing a conflict within yourself could be about the way you handle finances. 
Cosmic tip: Know when it’s time to let go if an issue doesn’t get sorted out with all genuine concern and dialogue.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
This karmic cycle supports selling property. Make it a point to keep accounts in order. 
Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from reacting impulsively, especially if it means saying something regretted later.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Those in a long term relationship may decide to make an important decision. Keep back-ups of data and notes.
Cosmic tip: Don’t try to find solutions for a problem or resolve major issues today.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Always wanting to do the ‘right’ thing or making a decision, is why you continue remaining on the spiritual path. 
Cosmic tip: Consider it multiple times if planning to start a business partnership.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Maintaining a professional attitude at work is so important. Estranged couples are both miserable. Have a conversation and make up. 
Cosmic tip: Tap into the spiritual side of your personality.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Receiving some unexpected news begins a new chapter at work which is great for you. Get enough sleep. 
Cosmic tip: Write down pros and cons of a situation to arrive at a logical answer.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
An elder gives two choices.  Agree to the one that resonates with you. Remember to say ‘thank you’.
Cosmic tip: Accept the news received for what it is worth; it’s actually of no use now.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Singles considering marriage continue to see-saw between a solitary life versus marriage.  
Cosmic tip: Continue balancing must-do work and family time. Someone younger needs relationship advice. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
This karmic cycle supports family life and togetherness that is loving and peaceful. A misunderstanding at work is resolved.
Cosmic tip: Be practical. Let go of what you know will not be possible. Ever.

