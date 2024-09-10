Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, September 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Several potential clients must be contacted without delay or they may go to some other company for their work. Regularly keep accounts in order.

Cosmic tip: Make a legally correct choice after taking advice.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A difference of opinion with an elder man should be amicably resolved. Be aware.

Cosmic tip: Take care of health by giving up junk food, or at least cutting down to the barest minimum.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Living in comfort and luxury is a karmic cycle of plenty, then why is there a feeling of financial insecurity? Modify the diet to something healthier.

Cosmic tip: Be kind and understanding towards someone younger.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Having two of your ideas integrated in the new project feels so good. Don’t lend money to anyone unless willing to write it off as a karmic debt.

Cosmic tip: Drink only bottled water.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A karmic cycle of travel begins with some visiting family settled overseas. Taking one important option brings family lovingly together.

Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic when asked to intervene in an argument between three people.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Getting down to work, completing it as quickly as possible makes a big difference to a strained relationship with the spouse/ partner.

Cosmic tip: Peacefully accept karmic justice, though it’s not as expected.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Understanding the deeper meaning of life is something you are seeking, with no clear answers.

Cosmic tip: Go on an inward quest of self-awareness to get more clarity on an issue bothering you.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Focus on similarities, not differences in a relationship. A mini holiday with some friends is enjoyable. Mindful eating keeps away allergies.

Cosmic tip: Practise tolerance and patience with family to keep home vibes peaceful.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Depending on inner qualities of patience, tact and strength help prepare for what life brings you next. Be relaxed because there will be hectic activity soon.

Cosmic tip: Live life to the fullest.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Your spouse/ partner may consider a new business, wanting your help in running it. An adventure holiday overseas promises plenty of excitement, but is hectic.

Cosmic tip: Remember to carry daily medications on travel.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Feeling happy about a plan working out; it comes as a shock when someone picks holes in it, not giving up till you agree to change the full concept.

Cosmic tip: Spend frugally. Save wisely.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

One person being creative; the other one being financially savvy makes an excellent business partnership. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t raise your voice, using a conversational tone to get your point across.



