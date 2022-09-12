Horoscope today, September 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 6.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
A conflict is resolved and reconciliation reached which is acceptable to both. Life gradually regains lost balance. A meeting brings positive results.
Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared to relocate.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Don’t allow anyone to deprive you of your rights. This also means not to allow anyone to steal your ideas and present them as their own.
Cosmic tip: Be very aware.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The day begins with a bang, but by afternoon it’s dragging its feet. All you can do is be patient and just wait it out.
Cosmic tip: Don’t blame anyone
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A celebration in the family could be an engagement/ marriage/birth of a child. A karmic cycle of financial abundance begins.
Cosmic tip: Practise your craft regularly to be a master.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Being super aware of what you don’t need to say, keeps talks moving ahead in a manner designed to bring positive results.
Cosmic tip: Dance to music for a change
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Untrue illusions about an issue may have you making wrong decisions with a strong possibility of them not working out.
Cosmic tip: Change a monotonous manner of exercising. Bring in variety.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
There’s so much personal work you need to complete, but office work is suddenly a monumental amount.
Cosmic tip: Be patient, dealing with daily work to the best of your ability.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There a certain inflexible quality about you nowadays which makes even family members hesitate to bring up things with you.
Cosmic tip: Think of the miracles you’ve experienced so far in life.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
It’s so easy to overdo what gives immense pleasure and happiness. Someone from the past drifts into the present (feelings are mixed).
Cosmic tip: Make well thought-out choices this time.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Don’t overdo the Sphinx act. Spend time alone if in a bad mood for no reason at all. Be careful about what you say and to whom.
Cosmic tip: Complete tomorrow’s work.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Do your homework first if a call for help from a charity arrives. Two parties are planned for your mother/mother figure.
Cosmic tip: Welcome change with faith and trust.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
At some level you’ve stopped worrying about a relationship and where it’s headed. A potential new client may decide to sign up with another agency.
Cosmic tip: Concentrate on work.