Horoscope today, September 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A conflict is resolved and reconciliation reached which is acceptable to both. Life gradually regains lost balance. A meeting brings positive results.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared to relocate.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Don’t allow anyone to deprive you of your rights. This also means not to allow anyone to steal your ideas and present them as their own.

Cosmic tip: Be very aware.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

The day begins with a bang, but by afternoon it’s dragging its feet. All you can do is be patient and just wait it out.

Cosmic tip: Don’t blame anyone

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A celebration in the family could be an engagement/ marriage/birth of a child. A karmic cycle of financial abundance begins.

Cosmic tip: Practise your craft regularly to be a master.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Being super aware of what you don’t need to say, keeps talks moving ahead in a manner designed to bring positive results.

Cosmic tip: Dance to music for a change

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Untrue illusions about an issue may have you making wrong decisions with a strong possibility of them not working out.

Cosmic tip: Change a monotonous manner of exercising. Bring in variety.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

There’s so much personal work you need to complete, but office work is suddenly a monumental amount.

Cosmic tip: Be patient, dealing with daily work to the best of your ability.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There a certain inflexible quality about you nowadays which makes even family members hesitate to bring up things with you.

Cosmic tip: Think of the miracles you’ve experienced so far in life.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

It’s so easy to overdo what gives immense pleasure and happiness. Someone from the past drifts into the present (feelings are mixed).

Cosmic tip: Make well thought-out choices this time.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Don’t overdo the Sphinx act. Spend time alone if in a bad mood for no reason at all. Be careful about what you say and to whom.

Cosmic tip: Complete tomorrow’s work.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Do your homework first if a call for help from a charity arrives. Two parties are planned for your mother/mother figure.

Cosmic tip: Welcome change with faith and trust.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

At some level you’ve stopped worrying about a relationship and where it’s headed. A potential new client may decide to sign up with another agency.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on work.

