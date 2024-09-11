Horoscope today, September 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 12.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Career enters a karmic cycle of greater satisfaction and more work (naturally). Hearing only half a conversation is worse than hearing all.

Cosmic tip: Continue being so optimistic and a positive example for others.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Plan for next week; it’s an extremely busy time later. Read every line before signing a contract/ document.

Cosmic tip: Take a stand when it’s a question of ethics and self-esteem being questioned.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Morning time is uncertain and unpredictable, so just flow in these vibes without fighting them. A settled time begins from afternoon. Try to have an early night.

Cosmic tip: Graciously accept a compliment.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Re-union with an ‘ex’ is possible; don’t allow yourself to be forced into it if not interested.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared to deal with changes as these are due in the next karmic cycle.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Wanting to take the lead in negotiating a deal should be soft-pedalled, allowing someone else to negotiate on your behalf. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be firm and unyielding, no matter what anyone says.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The Tarot says the future for the day is a little hazy, so just go with the flow. Don’t make any major decisions.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy a karmic bond that began in a past lifetime.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A younger family member who is in the media receives praise and recognition, making you so happy and proud. Eat foods that provide good nutrition/ health.

Cosmic tip: Say less. Listen more. Decide calmly.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Pursuing further studies (not necessarily via college) are revealed. Keep away all distractions, concentrating only on completing work.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy time spent together without worrying about the future, which takes care of issues.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be careful about expenses, spending money only where it is really needed.

Cosmic tip: Control yourself from descending on an emotional spiral. Remember you are a strong person who can deal with anything.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

What you really want is to spend time on the beach, enjoying cool coconut water; reality insists you complete work double quick.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy fruits of hard work and the financial abundance.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A karmic diversification takes a different path that brings greater career/ business satisfaction. Make time to relax.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared to hear some surprising news which could be good or not so good.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The mind is constantly thinking about one plan or the other as you like to be one step ahead of anyone else. Lighten up.

Cosmic tip: Don’t spend nights being awake and over thinking.



