Horoscope today, September 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 5.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Make sure you are carrying enough money when you leave the house. The day just flies.
Cosmic tip: Be optimistic that all is well in the general scheme of the universe.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
It doesn’t matter if others don’t share your dreams. Enjoy the surprise of receiving unexpected money. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Continue following the karmic path which leads to success.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Your quiet demeanour when faced with someone furious is surprising even to yourself. Wait till the person cools down.
Cosmic tip: Have faith, to keep receiving blessings from God/the universe.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Do all you can to learn more about PR skills. These are invaluable for career. Keep a relationship steady, strong and loving.
Cosmic tip: Remain committed to all promises made.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
An argument with two people can skid out of control. Say whatever you need to but in a respectful manner.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be under the illusion that all is well.
Virgo Aug 24 – Sept 23
Pursue the secret desire for further studies (traditional/self study). Life reaches a point of there being a perfect balance in all aspects.
Cosmic tip: Happily pay off karmic debts.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Plans made don’t work out. There is a need to re-group and reconsider the issue from another angle. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Continue following your personal code of ethics.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
In today’s world stress is inevitable. Learn how to handle it effectively. The outcome of a meeting will be known soon.
Cosmic tip: Take it easy if not feeling well.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Life is good. Then why spoil the day by wishing for something you know is unreasonable?
Cosmic tip: Appreciate that God/the universe has blessed you with unimaginable abundance.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Receiving positive news from the Income Tax warrants a celebration—even if just with family. A time of recognition begins.
Cosmic tip: Take action instead of just talking about a solution.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Taking the spouse/partner for granted is the worst mistake to make and carry on making. Put yourself in their shoes. How would you like it?
Cosmic tip: Be loving.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
A new friend’s personality traits may turn out to be very different from first impressions. Believe the best, but get to know each other first.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be naïve.