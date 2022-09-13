Horoscope today, September 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Make sure you are carrying enough money when you leave the house. The day just flies.

Cosmic tip: Be optimistic that all is well in the general scheme of the universe.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

It doesn’t matter if others don’t share your dreams. Enjoy the surprise of receiving unexpected money. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Continue following the karmic path which leads to success.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Your quiet demeanour when faced with someone furious is surprising even to yourself. Wait till the person cools down.

Cosmic tip: Have faith, to keep receiving blessings from God/the universe.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Do all you can to learn more about PR skills. These are invaluable for career. Keep a relationship steady, strong and loving.

Cosmic tip: Remain committed to all promises made.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

An argument with two people can skid out of control. Say whatever you need to but in a respectful manner.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be under the illusion that all is well.

Virgo Aug 24 – Sept 23

Pursue the secret desire for further studies (traditional/self study). Life reaches a point of there being a perfect balance in all aspects.

Cosmic tip: Happily pay off karmic debts.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Plans made don’t work out. There is a need to re-group and reconsider the issue from another angle. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Continue following your personal code of ethics.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

In today’s world stress is inevitable. Learn how to handle it effectively. The outcome of a meeting will be known soon.

Cosmic tip: Take it easy if not feeling well.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Life is good. Then why spoil the day by wishing for something you know is unreasonable?

Cosmic tip: Appreciate that God/the universe has blessed you with unimaginable abundance.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Receiving positive news from the Income Tax warrants a celebration—even if just with family. A time of recognition begins.

Cosmic tip: Take action instead of just talking about a solution.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Taking the spouse/partner for granted is the worst mistake to make and carry on making. Put yourself in their shoes. How would you like it?

Cosmic tip: Be loving.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A new friend’s personality traits may turn out to be very different from first impressions. Believe the best, but get to know each other first.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be naïve.

