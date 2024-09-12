Horoscope today, September 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 13.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Be one step ahead of work to be completed because a hectic business trip is looming up.

Cosmic tip: Learn from life and circumstances even if these are tough experiences to wade through.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Re-negotiate a contract to keep up with changing times. Don’t get irritated with someone who doesn’t follow advice after asking for it.

Cosmic tip: Call the person you want to speak to just once.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A possible new relationship keeps you guessing and on tenterhooks. Impatience creates a longer waiting period for clarity. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be patient. Allow universal vibes to settle down in new formations.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You are able to deal with any amount of work that emerges gradually.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be insecure about facing competition at the workplace; use this opportunity to prove you are the best.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

It’s such a pleasure to receive good news in the morning. This sets the tone for the day when life moves ahead smoothly.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this time of good health and a peaceful mind.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Preferring to maintain a discreet silence for now is a perfect decision. Later, give a mild hint of what you think.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy having a wish granted even though manifestation has taken time.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A hectic day unfolds; along with that several meetings have to be re-scheduled or cancelled. It can get quite chaotic. A payment is received.

Cosmic tip: Keep voice pleasant while speaking over the phone

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new project/ assignment is good news received, but negotiate carefully so you are not short-changed/ taken for granted.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate an opportunity being given by the universe instead of holding onto self-imposed restrictions.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

An event has removed stress and strain, so this is a huge relief. Viewing life with optimism increases confidence.

Cosmic tip: Keep the mind relaxed as this intuitively brings answers from the sub-conscious mind.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Hold onto your sense of the ridiculous when faced with an unusual situation. The worst reaction would be to lose your cool, getting angry.

Cosmic tip: Consider two avenues before choosing one of them.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Believe you can cope with anything the universe puts you through. Avoid self-criticism; this creates a downward spiral of losing confidence.

Cosmic tip: Wholeheartedly enjoy a family celebration (forget about work for the evening).

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Your father/ father figure being unfair towards you comes as a shock. Respond with love, setting the record straight. Some have found their karmic soul-mate finally.

Cosmic tip: Think only positive and encouraging thoughts.



