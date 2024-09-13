Horoscope today, September 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 14.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Any legal formalities should be completed well in advance to the actual date. A new relationship beginning is possible.

Cosmic tip: Discuss ideas, events, but not people as that amounts to gossiping.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Good news is received about a trip overseas, so don’t worry about it. Some transformations are inevitable; don’t avoid them.

Cosmic tip: Make use of even the smallest opportunity to get ahead at work.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Feeling upset about some news received is understandable, but good news in return makes up for it. It’s the wrong day to confront over an issue.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make any major changes today.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Punching holes in an issue that’s being explained perfectly makes it drag on unnecessarily. An expected expense doesn’t materialise.

Cosmic tip: Make a priority list, going down it systematically.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Two people you meet today may be difficult to manage as they are volubly argumentative. Bide your time till the karmic cycle changes.

Cosmic tip: Make friends only with people who radiate positive vibes.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Working through karmic debts without complaining is the best way forward. Someone who is good at money management gets in touch.

Cosmic tip: Let love be the foundation for doing what you have to do.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Trying your best to sort out a relationship actually makes it worse. Sometimes it’s best to leave well alone.

Cosmic tip: Don’t criticise, maintain a diplomatic stance.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Thoughts and emotions being at variance with each other keeps the mind churning.

Cosmic tip: Think before speaking as words create a new karmic cycle.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be principled when making important decisions about two employees. A relationship put on hold for a while limps back.

Cosmic tip: Study daily accounts regularly, especially if managing a business.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Make sure you have enough forex if carrying cash to a foreign country. A financial backer gets in touch.

Cosmic tip: Gratefully accept the offer of help, without you even asking for it.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Younger Aquarians undecided about career could consider taking up law. There’s too many jobs/chores to complete.

Cosmic tip: Don’t bring up issues that have no bearing on circumstances today.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Meeting someone new and having an initial cup of coffee/ice cream together is interesting. See how this develops—if at all. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t complicate a simple matter.



