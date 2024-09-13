Horoscope today, September 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational Pic/File
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 14.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Any legal formalities should be completed well in advance to the actual date. A new relationship beginning is possible.
Cosmic tip: Discuss ideas, events, but not people as that amounts to gossiping.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Good news is received about a trip overseas, so don’t worry about it. Some transformations are inevitable; don’t avoid them.
Cosmic tip: Make use of even the smallest opportunity to get ahead at work.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Feeling upset about some news received is understandable, but good news in return makes up for it. It’s the wrong day to confront over an issue.
Cosmic tip: Don’t make any major changes today.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Punching holes in an issue that’s being explained perfectly makes it drag on unnecessarily. An expected expense doesn’t materialise.
Cosmic tip: Make a priority list, going down it systematically.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Two people you meet today may be difficult to manage as they are volubly argumentative. Bide your time till the karmic cycle changes.
Cosmic tip: Make friends only with people who radiate positive vibes.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Working through karmic debts without complaining is the best way forward. Someone who is good at money management gets in touch.
Cosmic tip: Let love be the foundation for doing what you have to do.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Trying your best to sort out a relationship actually makes it worse. Sometimes it’s best to leave well alone.
Cosmic tip: Don’t criticise, maintain a diplomatic stance.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Thoughts and emotions being at variance with each other keeps the mind churning.
Cosmic tip: Think before speaking as words create a new karmic cycle.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Be principled when making important decisions about two employees. A relationship put on hold for a while limps back.
Cosmic tip: Study daily accounts regularly, especially if managing a business.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Make sure you have enough forex if carrying cash to a foreign country. A financial backer gets in touch.
Cosmic tip: Gratefully accept the offer of help, without you even asking for it.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Younger Aquarians undecided about career could consider taking up law. There’s too many jobs/chores to complete.
Cosmic tip: Don’t bring up issues that have no bearing on circumstances today.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Meeting someone new and having an initial cup of coffee/ice cream together is interesting. See how this develops—if at all. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Don’t complicate a simple matter.