Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, September 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Allowing work to stress you so much isn’t good. Complete one job at a time to finish the bulk of it.

Cosmic tip: Share information about yourself on a need to know basis.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Maintaining a conversational tone makes it easier for people to connect with you.

Cosmic tip: Sure, remember the past if you want to, but be aware of life being so much better now.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Approaching a situation from a level of suspicion and mistrust is the best way to spoil a relationship. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t have any expectations. This way a surprise is truly that.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A family member is going way beyond the budget (initiate a talk). It’s impractical to keep remembering an ‘ex’.

Cosmic tip: Listen to your gut feeling even if you feel this intuition is baseless.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A reconciliation with a friend you’ve known since childhood feels good, though the entire episode was so unnecessary. Be careful about what you say to an elder.

Cosmic tip: Plan cosmetic refurnishing of the home.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Something you’ve been wishing for a long time manifests, but it truly doesn’t matter any more. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be happy you had the sense to turn down a so-called opportunity.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

An important trip out of town is planned. Be prepared for a long series of negotiations with a new client.

Cosmic tip: Have faith as this permits a naturally changing karmic cycle to begin.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s a push and pull energy regarding a situation that’s on it’s way out. You were outnumbered three to one, which is unfair. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Accept life isn’t fair at times.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be self-protective about goals since they are crucial at this juncture, professionally; at the same time be patient.

Cosmic tip: Play your cards close to the chest, not giving away what you really feel.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Pay attention to little details in a new project assignment as this is what sets you apart from others. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of actions and reactions as they matter long-term.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be careful about what you sign, reading the document carefully, understanding the many clauses and small print. Someone you love goes on a long trip overseas.

Cosmic tip: Flow peacefully in this karmic cycle.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

What you are wanting is unreasonable and disrespectful. Re-think what you want to convey, doing so in a polite manner. Making positive karma draws in good luck.

Cosmic tip: Agree to mutually compromise.