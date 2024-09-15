Breaking News
Mob beats up biker after he attacks woman with helmet in road rage
Ganesh Visarjan: BMC sets up control rooms, issues advisory for devotees
Mumbai Police issues advisory against fake 'arrest notice'
New road near Atal Setu will bring down Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic to 50 pc: Gadkari
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Anant Chaturdashi, check restrictions
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today September 16 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, September 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 16 September,2024 12:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, September 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, September 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 16.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Allowing work to stress you so much isn’t good. Complete one job at a time to finish the bulk of it. 
Cosmic tip: Share information about yourself on a need to know basis.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Maintaining a conversational tone makes it easier for people to connect with you. 
Cosmic tip: Sure, remember the past if you want to, but be aware of life being so much better now.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Approaching a situation from a level of suspicion and mistrust is the best way to spoil a relationship. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t have any expectations. This way a surprise is truly that.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A family member is going way beyond the budget (initiate a talk). It’s impractical to keep remembering an ‘ex’.
Cosmic tip: Listen to your gut feeling even if you feel this intuition is baseless.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A reconciliation with a friend you’ve known since childhood feels good, though the entire episode was so unnecessary. Be careful about what you say to an elder.
Cosmic tip: Plan cosmetic refurnishing of the home.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Something you’ve been wishing for a long time manifests, but it truly doesn’t matter any more. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be happy you had the sense to turn down a so-called opportunity.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
An important trip out of town is planned. Be prepared for a long series of negotiations with a new client. 
Cosmic tip: Have faith as this permits a naturally changing karmic cycle to begin.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There’s a push and pull energy regarding a situation that’s on it’s way out. You were outnumbered three to one, which is unfair. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Accept life isn’t fair at times.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Be self-protective about goals since they are crucial at this juncture, professionally; at the same time be patient. 
Cosmic tip: Play your cards close to the chest, not giving away what you really feel.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Pay attention to little details in a new project assignment as this is what sets you apart from others. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of actions and reactions as they matter long-term.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Be careful about what you sign, reading the document carefully, understanding the many clauses and small print. Someone you love goes on a long trip overseas.
Cosmic tip: Flow peacefully in this karmic cycle.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
What you are wanting is unreasonable and disrespectful. Re-think what you want to convey, doing so in a polite manner. Making positive karma draws in good luck.
Cosmic tip: Agree to mutually compromise.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK